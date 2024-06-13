73 Strings Announces New Head of Alternative Asset Solutions - EMEA
73 Strings is excited to announce the appointment of Celine Bes as Head of Alternative Asset Solutions for the EMEA region.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 73 Strings, a leading technology company revolutionizing the private capital markets through valuation, AI-augmented data collection and portfolio monitoring solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Celine Bes as Head of Alternative Asset Solutions for the EMEA region.
Backed by investors including Blackstone Innovations Investments, Blackstone's early-stage strategic investment arm, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures (FISV), with participation from Broadhaven Ventures, 73 Strings has been on an impressive growth trajectory since its Series A funding in mid-2023. This strategic hire underscores the firm's commitment to the industry.
"We are delighted to welcome Celine Bes to the 73 Strings team," said Yann Magnan, CEO of 73 Strings. "Celine's extensive experience in valuation and monitoring of private capital portfolios, her leadership in valuation committees at Goldman Sachs, and her expertise in investment evaluation and risk analysis make her a perfect fit for our business and overall go-to-market strategy."
Magnan added, "Hiring senior professionals who deeply understand our clients’ challenges and the transformative power of technology, especially in valuation, is a top priority for us. By connecting our clients with industry experts like Celine, we aim to provide unparalleled insight and solutions tailored to their needs. I am thrilled to offer our clients this exceptional level of understanding as we continue to grow."
Celine Bes brings over two decades of experience to 73 Strings. Most recently, she spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs, where she held key roles, including Head of M&A Valuation within the global Fairness and Valuation Committee, and led valuation efforts for the firm's private equity portfolio. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Celine was with Ernst & Young (EY) in Paris and New York, contributing to the expansion of the Transaction Services and the Hedge Fund and Private Equity Portfolio Advisory practice.
"I am thrilled to join 73 Strings at this pivotal moment of accelerated adoption of technology and AI in the private markets," said Celine Bes. "From investment performance monitoring to valuation and value creation, 73 Strings’ platform offers comprehensive and unparalleled solutions to global asset managers. I am excited to help drive this new phase of growth!"
Celine's expertise and leadership align perfectly with 73 Strings' mission to empower private capital firms with intelligent solutions. The vast efficiency opportunities 73 Strings offers in streamlining processes across the entire ecosystem—from GPs to their consultants and auditors— will highlight to Celine's network the critical benefits of digitalization. Her proven track record in client management, sales, and business development will be crucial as 73 Strings expands its client base across the EMEA region.
About 73 Strings
73 Strings is an innovative platform providing comprehensive data collection, monitoring, and valuation solutions for the private capital industry. The company's AI-powered platform streamlines middle-office processes for alternative investment funds, enabling seamless data structuring, monitoring, and fair value estimation at the click of a button. 73 Strings serves clients globally across various strategies, including Private Equity, Growth Equity, Venture Capital, and Private Credit.
Since its inception, 73 Strings has onboarded clients managing over USD 8 trillion in combined assets. Headquartered in Paris, the company maintains a global presence with offices in New York, London, Paris, Toronto, and Bengaluru to support its growing customer base. The leadership team at 73 Strings brings extensive expertise in private assets, supported by a global network of seasoned advisors with over 300 years of combined financial advisory and private markets experience.
