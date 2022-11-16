Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,323 in the last 365 days.

73 Strings and Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announce their collaboration

73 Strings and Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announced their signing of a partner program agreement.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 73 Strings and Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announced their signing of a partner program agreement to deliver 73 Strings’ next generation portfolio monitoring and valuation digital solutions to their mutual clients. Collaborating on shared international clients, the firms will jointly support the configuration and implementation of 73 Strings’ platform.

Yann Magnan, CEO and Co-Founder of 73 Strings said, “We are excited to start a new collaboration with Alvarez & Marsal. We both share a common mission of providing innovative, quality solutions, along with alternative investment funds industry expertise. Together, by digitalizing middle office processes, we will help clients enhance efficiency and extract more robust intelligence and analytics. “
73 Strings digitalizes alternative investments by combining its corporate finance and private asset expertise with its semi-automated, artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions for analyzing, valuating, and monitoring illiquid assets.

A&M’s heritage of operational excellence and results-oriented mindset helps companies, investors, and government entities around the world maximize value and drive change.  The firm solves for clients’ complex problems while navigating challenging industry, economic and regulatory environments.
“Our partnership with 73 Strings bolsters our optimized solutions for helping clients analyze, value and monitor investments for private equity, venture capital and credit strategies. Managing continued market volatility requires the efficiency and real-time data intelligence the 73 Strings platform provides,” said Mark McMahon, A&M’s Valuation Services Global Practice Leader and Head of Alternative Investment Services. “Our collective experience and collaborative focus enhances our ability to deliver results aligned with clients’ needs and the market’s expectations.”


About 73 Strings:
73 Strings is a global fintech firm shaping the future of how illiquid assets are Valued, Monitored, sourced and analysed with augmented intelligence solutions for valuation and analytics.  Today, we offer AI-augmented platforms that provide intelligent financial analysis and data hubs for Equity and Credit Instruments. ‍ Our solutions optimize the most time-consuming components of the Valuation, Data Collection and Monitoring processes to let investment professionals focus on key tasks—making judgment calls, and acting on critical insights.
We analyze structured and unstructured data sources to help produce transparent, insightful, and regulatory compliant valuation analysis and associated reports.
To learn more, visit: 73strings.com.

Contact Press:
Capucine Tavoillot - capucine@73strings.com

About Alvarez & Marsal:
Companies, investors, and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.
With over 6,000 people across five continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M’s restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what’s really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.
To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


Contact Press:
Sandra Sokoloff – ssokoloff@alvarezandmarsal.com

Capucine Tavoillot
73 Strings
email us here

You just read:

73 Strings and Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announce their collaboration

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.