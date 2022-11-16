73 Strings and Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announce their collaboration
73 Strings and Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announced their signing of a partner program agreement.PARIS, FRANCE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 73 Strings and Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) announced their signing of a partner program agreement to deliver 73 Strings’ next generation portfolio monitoring and valuation digital solutions to their mutual clients. Collaborating on shared international clients, the firms will jointly support the configuration and implementation of 73 Strings’ platform.
Yann Magnan, CEO and Co-Founder of 73 Strings said, “We are excited to start a new collaboration with Alvarez & Marsal. We both share a common mission of providing innovative, quality solutions, along with alternative investment funds industry expertise. Together, by digitalizing middle office processes, we will help clients enhance efficiency and extract more robust intelligence and analytics. “
73 Strings digitalizes alternative investments by combining its corporate finance and private asset expertise with its semi-automated, artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions for analyzing, valuating, and monitoring illiquid assets.
A&M’s heritage of operational excellence and results-oriented mindset helps companies, investors, and government entities around the world maximize value and drive change. The firm solves for clients’ complex problems while navigating challenging industry, economic and regulatory environments.
“Our partnership with 73 Strings bolsters our optimized solutions for helping clients analyze, value and monitor investments for private equity, venture capital and credit strategies. Managing continued market volatility requires the efficiency and real-time data intelligence the 73 Strings platform provides,” said Mark McMahon, A&M’s Valuation Services Global Practice Leader and Head of Alternative Investment Services. “Our collective experience and collaborative focus enhances our ability to deliver results aligned with clients’ needs and the market’s expectations.”
About 73 Strings:
73 Strings is a global fintech firm shaping the future of how illiquid assets are Valued, Monitored, sourced and analysed with augmented intelligence solutions for valuation and analytics. Today, we offer AI-augmented platforms that provide intelligent financial analysis and data hubs for Equity and Credit Instruments. Our solutions optimize the most time-consuming components of the Valuation, Data Collection and Monitoring processes to let investment professionals focus on key tasks—making judgment calls, and acting on critical insights.
We analyze structured and unstructured data sources to help produce transparent, insightful, and regulatory compliant valuation analysis and associated reports.
To learn more, visit: 73strings.com.
Capucine Tavoillot - capucine@73strings.com
About Alvarez & Marsal:
Companies, investors, and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.
With over 6,000 people across five continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M’s restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what’s really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.
To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Sandra Sokoloff – ssokoloff@alvarezandmarsal.com
