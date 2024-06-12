FMR HOLLYWOOD RECORDS BAND, DIFFUSER, REUNITES FOR 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW TO BENEFIT AUTISTIC COMMUNITY

Rock The Spectrum - A Concert To Benefit The LI Autistic Community

Saturday, September 7 ~ Doors 7p, Showtime 8p Mulcahy’s Concert Hall ~ 3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh, NY

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Hollywood Records recording artists Diffuser announce a reunion concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band’s debut album, Injury Loves Melody. The show, featuring Diffuser’s four original members, will take place on Saturday, September 7 at Mulcahy’s Concert Hall in Wantagh, NY and will include local artists Madisonprep and Wired. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to two local Long Island autism charities, The Nicholas Center and Families For Inclusion. The event, sponsored by WBAB-FM and Waldner’s Business Environments, will be hosted by comedian Graham Kay and will feature surprise guests, luxury items for raffle, and a live auction by John Theissen and the John Theissen Children’s Foundation.

Diffuser was formed in 1994 on Long Island, NY by singer Tomas Costanza, guitarist Anthony Cangelosi, bassist Lawrence Sullivan, and drummer Billy Alemaghides. The band rose to fame after signing with major label, Hollywood Records. Their first album on that label, titled Injury Loves Melody, featured the Top 20 Billboard hit, “Karma,” which could also be heard on the Mission: Impossible 2 soundtrack. Their second studio album, Making The Grade, featured the songs “I Wonder,” and “Get It On,” which could both also be heard in the movie, Freaky Friday. In addition, “Get It On” was featured on the Outlaw Volleyball video game soundtrack. The band has toured with Hoobastank and the All-American Rejects on the Nokia Unwired Tour, Spitalfield and Silverstein on a US tour, and performed on an international tour through Japan.

The Nicholas Center (TNC) has revolutionized the way autistic individuals learn, live and work in the community. Acting as agents of change, the organization inspires, encourages and motivates communities to include autistic individuals in all facets of community life. TNC supports individuals to learn life skills, improve social and communication abilities, gain vocational training and jobs and engage in meaningful community projects. With a focus on creating inclusive employment opportunities, The Nicholas Center offers a Supported Employment Program, supporting individuals on-the-job and has created its own micro-businesses, such as the TNC Chocolate Lab. Visit tncnewyork.org for more info.

Families For Inclusion aims to promote education about autism, neurodiversity, and inclusion in elementary schools, and to assist the process wherever it can. Its goal is for every elementary school classroom in the country to provide a standard, age-appropriate educational program about autism, neurodiversity, and inclusion for their students, staff, and parents, as well as to create a culture of inclusivity, understanding, and belonging for every child in special education or with an IEP. This is accomplished through programs, assemblies, workshops, and grants for schools that embody its mission. Visit FamiliesForInclusion.org for more info.

Graham Kay is an award-winning stand-up comedian, who has acted in film and written for television. He has also been described as “Quick, clever, and brilliantly funny” by The Huffington Post Comedy. Graham Kay has performed stand up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Steven Colbert and was in the Super Troopers 2 movie. He’s also a regular on The Nateland Podcastwith Nate Bargatze and can be heard regularly on Sirius XM Radio.

Tickets are on sale now at muls.com or can be purchased at the door.

Prices are $25pp for general admission, $45pp for VIP tables.

Visit RockTheSpectrum.show for all info, including sponsorship opportunities.

Members of Diffuser, as well as representatives from The Nicholas Center and Families For Inclusion, are available for interview upon request.

Press and photography passes for the concert are available on a limited basis upon request.

Please reach out to Gina at ginadepr@gmail.com for all media and press inquiries.