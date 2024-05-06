LONG ISLAND’S FAVORITE OUTDOOR FUNDRAISING FESTIVAL & CONCERT RETURNS

Music For Inclusion 2 Flyer

It’s a Summer Kick-Off Party! Outdoor Concert, Kids Activities, Raffles, Giveaways, And More To Benefit The VFW And Autism Acceptance

LEVITTOWN, NY, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kick-off the summer at the second annual Music For Inclusion Festival and Concert to benefit the VFW and Long Island’s autism education non-profit, Families For Inclusion. Saturday, June 8, 2p-6p at VFW Post 9592: 55 Hickory Lane, Levittown.

Experience an exciting outdoor concert with your favorite 90’s music and original tunes from The SpinOffs, Rob Coffin Band, The Pilot Program, Paul Horak, and DJ Frank Neal. Enjoy food, beer, kids activities and crafts, sensory play stations, freebies, huge raffle prizes, autism resources, a special sensory calming area for anyone who may need it, a visit from Chase from Paw Patrol, a fun Lionel train exhibit, free kids vision screenings by the Lions Club, and more!

FAMILIES FOR INCLUSION: FFI aims to promote education about autism, neurodiversity, and inclusion in elementary schools, and to assist the process wherever it can. Its goal is for every elementary school classroom in the country to provide a standard, age-appropriate educational program about autism, neurodiversity, and inclusion for their students, staff, and parents, as well as to create a culture of inclusivity, understanding, and belonging for every child in special education or with an IEP. This is accomplished through programs, assemblies, workshops, and grants for schools that embody its mission.

LEVITTOWN-ISLAND TREES VFW POST 9592: As a local "boots on the ground" component of the oldest veterans service organization, this post puts the purpose and mission of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States into action. They are proud to serve all veterans, active/reserve military and their families, and the Long Island community since 1948. They believe in mission first, people always. Their membership consists of overseas combat veterans from World War II through the current Global War on Terror.

THE SPINOFFS: Bringing your favorite songs to your favorite spots. Female-fronted primarily rock cover band playing rock & pop hits from ‘80s-today, with a ‘90s focus. Playing everything from Led Zeppelin + AC/DC to The Killers + Olivia Rodrigo. If it moves the crowd they’re into it.

Rain Date 6/9. For sponsor / vendor information, contact Lisa Siegel: admin@familiesforinclusion.org.

Interviews and press passes available by request to Gina Sonbert: 516-202-5828 / gina@familiesforinclusion.org

www.FamiliesForInclusion.org