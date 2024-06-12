The Freedom Group Expands Portfolio with Arrowhead Lake RV Park Acquisition, Plans for Improvements
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Group is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Arrowhead Lake RV Park & Campground. This acquisition, effective from May 10, 2024, marks a significant milestone for The Freedom Group as it expands its portfolio of premier camping destinations.
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, The Freedom Group is led by Kevin Barnett and Cameron Bailey. Together, they bring a wealth of experience in business operations, property management, marketing, and communications. Their practical, common-sense approach to growing investments in the manufactured home market has positioned The Freedom Group as a leader in the industry. The company is also a licensed dealer of manufactured homes and maintains preferred borrower status with its financial institutions.
Arrowhead Campground presents a highly attractive investment proposition, having been under the same family ownership for numerous years. The acquisition was secured under exceptionally favorable owner financing terms, reflecting a highly advantageous capitalization rate. The campground boasts recently upgraded infrastructure, including electrical systems updated in 2020 with new pedestals, septic system enhancements, and renovated laundry and bathhouse facilities. Additionally, Arrowhead Campground's proximity to The Freedom Group's existing portfolio of five manufactured housing parks in Delphos, Ohio, located merely 20 miles away, facilitates significant economies of scale in management and maintenance operations, optimizing operational costs and enhancing overall investment returns.
The Freedom Group plans to invest in several key areas to enhance the guest experience at Arrowhead Lake RV Park. Planned upgrades include septic system enhancements, laundry upgrades, and general amenity improvements, along with a thorough park clean-up. These improvements are designed to provide better services and maintain affordable monthly rates for current campers, while also expanding amenities to improve the overall guest experience.
The Freedom Group envisions a bright future for Arrowhead Lake RV Park, with plans to further enhance the park's appeal as a premier camping destination in Ohio. "We believe that the combination of Arrowhead Lake RV Park's scenic location and our dedication to exceptional service will make this park a top choice for campers in Ohio and beyond," said Kevin Barnett, CEO. "We're excited to see how these improvements will elevate the overall guest experience and foster a vibrant, welcoming community."
Central to The Freedom Group's philosophy is the concept of a "Community Redefined." Through surveys, social media engagement, and direct feedback, residents will have an active role in shaping the future of their vacation community. Improvements will also be made to communications between park management and guests. Arrowhead Lake RV Park & Campground will now feature a website with 24/7 live chat, easy-to-use forms, as well as standard email and phone with text messaging capabilities. The website will allow campers to make online payments, schedule tours, and manage their accounts.
Cost increases can be expected, but current guests with active leases will experience a seamless transition. Personalized meetings have been initiated to ensure every resident is informed and comfortable with the upcoming changes and pay range options based on the park's location.
For more information or to schedule a tour, visit arrowheadlakervpark.com or email us at office@arrowheadlakervpark.com.
Abbey Stanerson
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, The Freedom Group is led by Kevin Barnett and Cameron Bailey. Together, they bring a wealth of experience in business operations, property management, marketing, and communications. Their practical, common-sense approach to growing investments in the manufactured home market has positioned The Freedom Group as a leader in the industry. The company is also a licensed dealer of manufactured homes and maintains preferred borrower status with its financial institutions.
Arrowhead Campground presents a highly attractive investment proposition, having been under the same family ownership for numerous years. The acquisition was secured under exceptionally favorable owner financing terms, reflecting a highly advantageous capitalization rate. The campground boasts recently upgraded infrastructure, including electrical systems updated in 2020 with new pedestals, septic system enhancements, and renovated laundry and bathhouse facilities. Additionally, Arrowhead Campground's proximity to The Freedom Group's existing portfolio of five manufactured housing parks in Delphos, Ohio, located merely 20 miles away, facilitates significant economies of scale in management and maintenance operations, optimizing operational costs and enhancing overall investment returns.
The Freedom Group plans to invest in several key areas to enhance the guest experience at Arrowhead Lake RV Park. Planned upgrades include septic system enhancements, laundry upgrades, and general amenity improvements, along with a thorough park clean-up. These improvements are designed to provide better services and maintain affordable monthly rates for current campers, while also expanding amenities to improve the overall guest experience.
The Freedom Group envisions a bright future for Arrowhead Lake RV Park, with plans to further enhance the park's appeal as a premier camping destination in Ohio. "We believe that the combination of Arrowhead Lake RV Park's scenic location and our dedication to exceptional service will make this park a top choice for campers in Ohio and beyond," said Kevin Barnett, CEO. "We're excited to see how these improvements will elevate the overall guest experience and foster a vibrant, welcoming community."
Central to The Freedom Group's philosophy is the concept of a "Community Redefined." Through surveys, social media engagement, and direct feedback, residents will have an active role in shaping the future of their vacation community. Improvements will also be made to communications between park management and guests. Arrowhead Lake RV Park & Campground will now feature a website with 24/7 live chat, easy-to-use forms, as well as standard email and phone with text messaging capabilities. The website will allow campers to make online payments, schedule tours, and manage their accounts.
Cost increases can be expected, but current guests with active leases will experience a seamless transition. Personalized meetings have been initiated to ensure every resident is informed and comfortable with the upcoming changes and pay range options based on the park's location.
For more information or to schedule a tour, visit arrowheadlakervpark.com or email us at office@arrowheadlakervpark.com.
Abbey Stanerson
The Freedom Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn