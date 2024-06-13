The Freedom Group Acquires Ross Hill RV Park, Announces Exciting Enhancements
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Group is excited to announce the acquisition of Ross Hill RV Park & Campground, effective from May 1, 2024. Ross Hill Campground in Lisbon, CT, is a family-owned property celebrated for its scenic setting on the Quinebaug River and spanning over 50 acres. This picturesque location offers an array of amenities, including a swimming pond, laundry facilities, waterfront sites, a clubhouse, and an RV camp store. The acquisition of Ross Hill Campground is a strategic move to capitalize on its scenic location and extensive amenities. The Freedom Group aims to enhance the guest experience through targeted improvements and expansions.
The Freedom Group plans to make significant improvements and investments at Ross Hill RV Park, including septic system upgrades, major tree work, enhancements to the central pavilion, new playground amenities, new HVAC for the clubhouse, and general infrastructure and cosmetic upgrades. These improvements will provide enhanced services, affordable monthly rates for current campers, and expanded amenities to improve the overall guest experience.
Looking to the future, The Freedom Group envisions long-term plans for Ross Hill RV Park, including potential expansion, new services, and strategic partnerships to further enhance its appeal and functionality. Kevin Barnett, CEO, stated, "The diverse range of on-site activities and amenities at Ross Hill RV Park, such as our swimming pond, fishing lake, and clubhouse events, create a unique and attractive offering for campers. This diversity is key to our strong market position and sustained growth potential." Abbey Stanerson, COO, remarked, "We see a bright future for Ross Hill RV Park as we work to establish it as Connecticut’s premier camping destination. Our campers will benefit from upgraded septic systems, extensive tree trimming, and a range of other general infrastructure and cosmetic improvements throughout the park."
Central to The Freedom Group's philosophy is the concept of a "Community Redefined." Through surveys, social media engagement, and direct feedback, residents will have an active role in shaping the future of their vacation community. Improvements will also be made to communications between park management and guests. Ross Hill RV Park & Campground will now feature a website with 24/7 live chat, easy-to-use forms, standard email, and phone with text messaging capabilities. The website will allow campers to make online payments, schedule tours, and manage their accounts.
Cost increases can be expected, but current guests with active leases will experience a seamless transition. Personalized meetings have been initiated to ensure every resident is informed and comfortable with the upcoming changes and pay range options based on the park's location.
For more information or to schedule a tour, visit rosshillrvpark.com or email us at office@rosshillrvpark.com.
