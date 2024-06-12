Submit Release
OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan organizes study trip to Germany by the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) has organized a study trip on 10-12 June 2024 by the Constitutional Court of Uzbekistan to constitutional courts and law institutions in Germany.

The delegation, which consists of three judges and two experts from Uzbekistan’s Constitutional Court, is visiting Karlsruhe, Stuttgart, Heidelberg and Mannheim, meeting with judges of Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court (Bundesverfassungsgericht) and the constitutional court of the state of Baden-Württemberg, as well as with professors and researchers at the University of Mannheim and the Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law.

The aim of the visit is to gain insights into good practices in the constitutional law of Germany, with a focus on court operations and procedures, including the processes by which cases move from lower-level courts through to the Bundesverfassungsgericht.

This trip is organized within the Unified Budget project “Support to the Implementation of Judicial and Legal Reforms”.

