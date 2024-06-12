SHOPLINE Expands Global Footprint with Strategic UK Hires to Continue Rapid Growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHOPLINE, Asia’s largest commerce services platform for selling online has today announced the next stage of its global expansion journey by expanding its team within the UK. These latest hires further cement the company’s dedication to serving the region and the business continues its rapid growth across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

To support the business’s ongoing growth across the region, SHOPLINE has appointed James Cowie as Principal Architect and Jas Sandhu as [Head of] Professional Services. Both roles will be pivotal to the business to ensure that SHOPLINE continues to deliver on its promise of technical excellence while also providing first-class customer service and consultation.

In his role as Principal Architect, Cowie will focus on growing the company's technology suite and ensuring it constantly drives the best technical outcomes at the right time. This will involve working with agencies and merchants to design the architectural needs for their business problems to determine what the platform offers, when external services are needed or where custom code solutions are required. With more than 20 years of experience within the Ecommerce industry, Cowie previously worked at Magento Commerce partnering with some of the largest retailers in the UK and driving the direction of the products offered.

As Professional Services, Sandhu will ensure client satisfaction, customer success and growth. His role will focus on enhancing the overall customer experience and driving client engagement and retention. With over 20 years of experience within the Ecommerce sector, he has worked across a range of retail segments including fashion, apparel, accessories and home goods. Sandhu has held roles within both B2C and B2B organisations in areas such as Strategy and Project planning & implementation across ECommerce, OMS, Warehouse, ERP, Middleware and In-Store solutions addressing both local and international needs.

Commenting on the new hires, Deepak Anand, General Manager, SHOPLINE EMEA said: “We are thrilled to welcome both James and Jas to the SHOPLINE team. It’s an exciting time for the business as it continues its rapid expansion across EMEA. The Ecommerce landscape is evolving at a breakneck speed and the ability to keep up with what solutions our merchants want and need to serve their customers is crucial. By ensuring we are providing technical excellence and optimum customer service, we are confident that we can deliver on this.”

The expansion of the UK team underscores SHOPLINE’s dedication to enhancing its operations and better serving its clients across the region. The business first launched in the UK in April 2023 and has since grown its team to 30 employees.

