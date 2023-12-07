everything5pounds.com appoints SHOPLINE to launch modern commerce store

LONDON, UK, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHOPLINE UK, one of Asia’s largest and fastest growing commerce Software-as-a-service and solution providers proudly announces its partnership with everything5pounds.com, an e-commerce brand operated by Fiver London LTD, acclaimed for budget-friendly fashion and its commitment to customer satisfaction. In a move that signifies a paradigm shift in modern commerce, everything5pounds.com has chosen SHOPLINE to lead the launch of a unique shopping experience that will mark a significant step change in digital retail. everything5pounds.com’ decision to entrust SHOPLINE with the launch of its new omnichannel presence highlights SHOPLINE's expertise in delivering a seamless blend of modern commerce with best in class native applications and resources.

This collaboration underscores SHOPLINE as the go-to solution for merchants that require the latest tools and frameworks to enable unrivalled agility surpassing legacy ecommerce platforms. Recognised for its diverse product range, from womenswear and menswear to shoes, bags, and accessories, fashion retailer accesses large inventories of excess stock requiring a super-fast turnaround from product listing to fulfilment.

Before migrating to SHOPLINE, everything5pounds.com's website was hosted on a monolithic software which had challenges in terms of scalability, not being agile and had longer development cycles which was not cost effective for businesses and they decided to move from the SAP hybrid for these reasons to SHOPLINE, a modern technology stack.

SHOPLINE could easily solve these issues with their modern commerce platform which helped everything5pounds.com set up the store in broadly 3 steps of importing their product catalogue from their old platform, set-up native payments including international currency acceptance and logistics!

In addition, SHOPLINE has provided everything5pounds.com with features & capability to expand globally to cater to markets outside the UK.

Deepak Anand, General Manager at SHOPLINE UK said; “SHOPLINE offers a rich ecosystem of technologies, resources and partners to empower merchants to succeed, and partnering with everything5pounds.com aligns seamlessly with that objective. SHOPLINE is thrilled to bring its innovative solutions to the everything5pounds.com ecommerce venture ushering in a new era of shopping, yet to be seen on most online stores today. SHOPLINE modern commerce features are a perfect fit for fashion retailers with our unique branded interfaces raising the bar while ramping up volume and conversions for our customers.”

Robert Kulawik, Chief Operating Officer for Fiver London LTD, added; "Teaming up with SHOPLINE was a strategic decision for us. We have tried and tested most of the leading platforms out there and believe that SHOPLINE's innovative solution will elevate our online presence and provide an unparalleled shopping experience that our customers value. Everything we’ve asked for has been made possible and we are excited to be sharing this new chapter of our growth journey with SHOPLINE”.

As everything5pounds.com prepares to unveil a new look and feel with enhanced functionality, budget conscious customers can anticipate a seamless and convenient way to shop, underscoring SHOPLINE’s standing as a premier solution to provide a single platform that can effectively build and manage every customer touch point.

About SHOPLINE:

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is one of Asia’s largest and fastest growing commerce Software-as-a-service and solution providers. The SHOPLINE platform offers a rich ecosystem of technologies, resources and partners that empowers merchants to succeed. Merchants leverage SHOPLINE’s omnichannel solutions for e-commerce, social commerce and point-of-sales to sell their products and services around the world. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with about 2000 employees operating globally.

For more information, visit http://uk.shopline.com

About everything5pounds.com:

Founded in 2010, everything5pounds.com is pioneering budget clothing retailer in the UK, boasting a vast inventory of womenswear, menswear, shoes, bags, accessories, and beauty products. With over 1,000,000 satisfied customers each year, the site offers daily new arrivals, striving to cater to diverse tastes. The company sources affordable high-quality items by repurposing leftover and excess stock. everything5pounds.com, operated by Fiver London Limited, believes in making fashion accessible, ensuring everyone can feel and look good without breaking the bank.

For more information, visit https://www.everything5pounds.com

