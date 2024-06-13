Jared Schneider, MBA Joins DemandBridge as New Company President

HUNT VALLEY , MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DemandBridge, LLC, (DB) a leading provider of Marketing Automation Platforms in the eCommerce, brand management, and web-to-print software space, is excited to announce the appointment of Jared Schneider as the new company President.

Gustavo Vargas, Operating Partner at Valsoft/Aspire, expressed his confidence in Schneider's capabilities: "We are thrilled to welcome Jared to our portfolio of companies. Since acquiring DemandBridge last fall, we have observed significant positive momentum. Jared’s expertise in go-to-market strategies and enhancing customer satisfaction will unlock further organizational potential and drive the company to new heights."

Schneider brings to DemandBridge over 14 years of experience in owning, managing, acquiring, and consulting for technology and service companies. Most recently, he served as Head of Operations at PayKickstart, a leading payments and revenue management software business. Prior to that, he was the CEO of CareTime, a healthcare software provider, where he led the company from startup to a multi-million dollar exit to private equity firms Providence Equity and Greater Sum Ventures. This acquisition led to the formation of LivTech, now one of the largest healthcare software companies in the United States, where Schneider continued to drive the brand and its division through years of significant growth.

In addition, Schneider's background includes experience in private equity and alternative investments research with firms such as CNL Financial Group, Blue Vault Partners, and Blue Springs Capital. He holds an MBA from Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Florida State University.

"I am honored and excited to lead DemandBridge into a new era," said Schneider. "While DemandBridge already offers a premier product to over 500 providers in the eCommerce, brand management, and web-to-print space, I look forward to working with the team to further enhance our product offerings, improve customer service and satisfaction, and expand our customer base. DemandBridge is just getting started."



About DemandBridge

With over 4 million registered users and 10,000 brands spanning various industries, DemandBridge's platform empowers distributors to comprehensively address their customers' marketing and sales needs, from traditional hard goods to full digital content distribution. The fully integrated platform streamlines time-consuming marketing tasks through a user-friendly interface that adheres to brand standards, fostering strong customer relationships and positioning providers as trusted partners. For more information, please visit demandbridge.com or call 800.448.1484

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft’s philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About Aspire Software

Nurture. Enhance. Grow. As the operational arm of Valsoft Corp, Aspire operates and manages Valsoft’s global portfolio of wholly owned software companies, providing mission-critical solutions across multiple verticals. By implementing industry best practices, Aspire Software delivers a time-sensitive integration process, and the operation of a decentralized model has allowed it to become a hub for creating rapid growth by reinvesting in its portfolio.

More more information contact: