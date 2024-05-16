ICL, Inc. Partners with Landus Co-Op for Improved Rail Operations with New RSVP Logistics Software Solution

Landus Now Fully Live in the Cloud for Railcar Tracking & Management Like Never Before

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From earliest known roots dating back to 1888 as the Farmers Elevator and Livestock Company, the Landus Cooperative (Landus) has grown to become one of the largest farmer owned co-ops in the U.S. Headquartered in Des Moines, Landus is a $2.4B business dedicated to elevating the agricultural supply chain by connecting farmers with value-added partners and technologies, promoting sustainable practices and processes, and works directly with farmer owners to process, distribute, and sell goods such as grain, feed, soil, fertilizer, soybeans, and soy products.

Over the years, Landus’ own in-house systems and manual processes were becoming dated and harder for IT to manage and maintain. In 2023 however, Landus embarked on a 3-month pilot project with ICL, Inc. implementing ICL’s newest cloud offering, the Rail Shipment Visibility Portal (RSVP), for centralized data and end-to-end visibility & analytics into rail operations for product transportation.

ICL’s RSVP proved to be a success, filling in previous “black holes” in rail operations and provided their rail logistics team new insights into railcar tracking, such as estimated arrival times, as well as new data and reporting functionality from RSVP to create detailed reports for upper management on fleet management and performance. Following the pilot, Landus is now a fully-fledged and highly valued customer of ICL.

“Like our farmer members that explore and utilize new technologies to gain every efficiency they possibly can and secure profitability, Landus uses RSVP by ICL to track and manage our railcars for maximum insight and visibility into daily rail operations. Especially with our transporting time-sensitive agricultural products, and in a such a competitive market, knowing our railcar locations and their ETA’s is a must for us.”

Adam Adreon, Landus Manager of Rail Logistics

Now equipped with the right data, right when they need it with RSVP, Landus is able to make better, more informed business decisions, such as right sizing their leased rail fleet, and can provide relevant stakeholders direct access to the platform, decreasing the number of phone calls to the rail logistics team about daily operations and allowing them to focus on more mission critical activities. Even further with RSVP, Landus can now use such data to opt to transload products and achieve cheaper freight rates for even more cost savings.

ICL is thrilled to support the U.S. agricultural community, partnering with Landus for their rail logistics software, and is proud to be Landus’ provider of choice.

About ICL:

ICL’s history is characterized by relentless innovation and commitment to excellence. ICL consistently reinvests in its software, ensuring its agility and adaptability. ICL’s global presence expanded with the establishment of subsidiaries in Mexico and India. With its diverse portfolio and backing by Valsoft Corporation and its operating arm, Aspire Software, ICL maintains its position as a leading force in the transportation and logistics industry.

