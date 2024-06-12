Berlin Barracks/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3003824
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: June 08, 2024, at approximately 2357 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Harwood Union High School
VIOLATION: Title 13 V.S.A. 2502, Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Under investigation
VICTIM: Harwood Union High School
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 12, 2024, at approximately 0914 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks received a report of the theft of a Pride flag from a flagpole located on the Harwood Union High School grounds. Evidence located at the scene revealed on June 08, 2024, at approximately 2357 hours (11:57 pm), two individuals had entered the school grounds, removed the flag, and left with the flag.
Further investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin barracks at (802) 229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Pending
