Berlin Barracks/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3003824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: June 08, 2024, at approximately 2357 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harwood Union High School

VIOLATION: Title 13 V.S.A. 2502, Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Harwood Union High School

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 12, 2024, at approximately 0914 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks received a report of the theft of a Pride flag from a flagpole located on the Harwood Union High School grounds. Evidence located at the scene revealed on June 08, 2024, at approximately 2357 hours (11:57 pm), two individuals had entered the school grounds, removed the flag, and left with the flag. 

Further investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin barracks at (802) 229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

