Chill Brothers Enters Austin Market with Acquisition of HVAC Express
The acquisition expands the company’s service offering and footprint across Texas.
This is an exciting milestone for the Chill Brothers. This acquisition plays a crucial role in expanding our regional footprint and service offering across Texas.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers (“Chill Brothers”), a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in Texas, are proud to announce the successful acquisition of HVAC Express. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
— Brennan Mulcahy, CEO
Established in 2011, HVAC Express is a residential and commercial HVAC services provider operating in Austin and surrounding areas. The business was built with a commitment to being a leader in servicing clients and community needs. The acquisition marks the company’s fifth tuck-in under its growing acquisition program and provides an entry point into Austin, extending the company’s regional footprint and service offering.
“I started HVAC Express fourteen years ago with the desire to provide high-quality and affordable HVAC solutions to the greater Austin community and I am extremely proud of what HVAC Express has turned into today,” said Albert Fischer, HVAC Express Co- Founder. “We have always focused on a customer-first approach with high quality service and we are confident that Chill Brothers will preserve this legacy. This partnership will provide our team access to greater resources and growth opportunities in Austin.”
"We are thrilled to welcome HVAC Express to the Chill Brothers family," said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of Chill Brothers. "This is an exciting milestone for the Chill Brothers. This acquisition plays a crucial role in expanding our regional footprint and service offering across Texas."
“It has been a pleasure working with the HVAC Express team on this acquisition,” said Neil Bhapkar, CMO and Head of Corporate Development. “Their outstanding reputation and passion for their people have built the business to where it is today. We are excited to partner with the HVAC Express team in servicing its customers and community and accelerate their growth. ”
Chill Brothers is continuously seeking to add new residential and commercial HVAC service businesses to its expanding platform. Interested owners are encouraged to visit the Chill Brothers website at thechillbrothers.com/for-owners.
Chill Brothers is majority-owned by Forum Asset Management.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers, a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services within the state of Texas, is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our commitment to prioritizing customers means our team of fully trained and certified professionals offers homeowners in-home consultations and steadfast support throughout their entire journey toward improved home air quality and energy efficiency. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and are recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
ABOUT FORUM ASSET MANAGEMENT
Forum Asset Management is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 25 years. Our core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes™ to our stakeholders. Our adaptable, agile, and dynamic team is committed to sustainability and responsible investing, creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest. Our investment focus includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds C$1.7 billion. Our investments have attracted a number of top investors. We’re proud to have delivered in the top tier of alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 10,000 lives. For more information about Forum, visit: www.forumam.com.
