The Chill Brothers Appoint Jordan Methe as Vice President of Southeastern USA

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chill Brothers , one of the fastest-growing HVAC service providers in the United States, announced the appointment of Jordan Methe as Vice President of the Southeastern USA. An accomplished leader in the home services industry, Methe will be responsible for driving growth, building regional partnerships, and leading high-performance teams across key Southeastern markets.Methe brings deep experience in business development and multi-market expansion, with a proven track record of operational excellence and people-first leadership. In his new role, he will guide The Chill Brothers’ strategy to expand market share while upholding the company’s reputation for premium customer service and HVAC expertise.“Jordan brings a rare combination of strategic vision, experience, and hands-on leadership that fits perfectly with our culture. He knows how to grow markets the right way—by building strong teams, earning trust, and delivering results. His approach reflects the values we care about most, and we’re confident he’s the right partner to build and lead our expansion into the Southeast US,” said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of The Chill Brothers.This strategic hire comes during a period of accelerated growth for The Chill Brothers, following successful expansions throughout Texas and the Southern U.S. The company continues to invest in infrastructure, talent, and technology as it builds toward becoming the nation’s most trusted name in HVAC services.“I’m excited to join a company that’s redefining the HVAC experience for both customers and employees,” said Jordan Methe. “The Chill Brothers’ strong culture, growth mindset, and forward-thinking leadership make this an incredible opportunity to shape the next chapter of success in the Southeastern markets.”About The Chill BrothersThe Chill Brothers is a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC solutions across the Southern United States. Committed to comfort, quality, and care, the company delivers affordable heating, cooling, and air purification services with a team of certified professionals offering expert in-home consultations. A Lennox Premier Dealer and multi-year winner of the Lennox Centurion Award, The Chill Brothers was honored with the Lennox Circle of Excellence Award in 2025, placing it among the top 1% of Lennox dealers in North Ameri

