Truefense Launches Managed Detection and Response [MDR] Service
Truefense launches MDR service, offering 24/7 managed cyber defense with expert-led, AI-powered threat detection and response for top-tier protection.
Demand for MDR services is high. Truefense uses expert and AI-driven analysis to research TTPs, stopping cyber-attacks and neutralizing threats, ensuring top detection and response.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truefense, a global leader in threat intelligence, breach detection, remediation and cyber security as a service, today announced the general availability of Truefense Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service.
Truefense MDR is available as a fully managed 24/7 cyber defense with our expert team delivering unparalleled management, monitoring, and response for your cloud, hybrid, on-premise, and virtualized environments.
On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Truefense Faiz Ahmad Shuja said, “The demand for MDR services and actionable threat intelligence has never been greater. The Truefense threat research team can simultaneously leverage their own expertise and AI to perform comprehensive and accelerated research analysis of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Our human-led and AI-powered approach stops cyber-attacks in their tracks and neutralizes threats before they can disrupt your business operations or compromise your sensitive data - delivering unparalleled monitoring, threat detection, and response for our customers.”
Availability
Global organizations already rely on Truefense threat intelligence services for 24/7 threat hunting, detection, and response by an expert team as a fully-managed service. The newest offering with a built in AI and third-party integration capabilities is available now, and the service is customizable with different tiers and threat response options, enabling customers to choose whether to have the Truefense MDR operations team execute full-scale incident response, provide collaborative assistance for confirmed threats, or deliver detailed alert notifications for their security operations teams to manage themselves.
Key Features of Truefense MDR
Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR): Quick identification and remediation of device threats.
Security Information and Event Management (SIEM): Real-time log analysis for compliance and investigations.
Comprehensive Threat Intelligence: Proactive detection using global data.
24/7 Monitoring: Continuous threat hunting and protection.
Highly Skilled Security Analysts: Certified professionals with expertise in NIST and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks.
Truefense invites MSSPs to explore the future of cybersecurity with the introduction of Truefense MDR, and Human Led SOC. Utilizing advanced technologies, seamless integrations, and expert security operations, Truefense enables MSPs to provide top-tier protection to their clients without requiring significant investments in infrastructure or personnel.
About Truefense
Truefense is a leading cybersecurity company dedicated to providing advanced, comprehensive solutions to protect businesses from evolving threats. With a focus on Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Truefense combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise to deliver unparalleled security services.
For more information about Truefense MDR and its potential to enhance your cybersecurity solutions, visit https://truefense.com/ or contact us using the following information:
