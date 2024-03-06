LEAP 2024: International Cybersecurity Firm Rewterz Launches Regional Headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Our Riyadh expansion aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, fostering local cybersecurity talent and partnerships to fuel innovation, including state-of-the-art SOC for the Middle East.”RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rewterz, a leading cybersecurity organization based in Dubai, UAE, with a record spanning over 17 years, proudly announces the official launch of its regional headquarters, Rewterz Middle East, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rewterz provides services across the globe in a variety of sectors, including government, banking & finance, oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture & energy. The launch was announced at LEAP 2024. The establishment of Rewterz’s regional headquarters in Riyadh will augment the cybersecurity landscape of the area.
Rewterz is committed to Saudi Vision 2030 to bolster the Kingdom's global investment standing and connectivity across continents. With a key presence in Riyadh, Rewterz will foster cybersecurity resilience and innovation, notably prioritizing the hiring of local talent. Recognizing Vision 2030’s emphasis on diversity, Rewterz will empower Saudi resources in the cybersecurity field, providing capacity-building and cutting-edge solutions, fortifying the Country's IS ecosystem.
Commenting on the launch, Chairman Rewterz Faiz Ahmad Shuja expressed his enthusiasm at LEAP 2024, stating, "Our Riyadh expansion aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, fostering local cybersecurity talent and partnerships to fuel innovation, including state-of-the-art SOC for the Middle East." Chairman Faiz emphasized the organization's dedication to providing bespoke, robust cybersecurity services to clients across the Region.
Globally, Rewterz remains dedicated to empowering businesses and organizations to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape. With their expertise, Rewterz ensures that organizations remain resilient against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
About Rewterz:
Rewterz provides full-scale, comprehensive cybersecurity offerings. We take a holistic approach, ensuring that every aspect of our security measures is synergized and coordinated for optimum efficiency. By having robust defenses around your IT information, organizations can operate efficiently without the threat of data breaches The actionability of the information we supply will give your company a leading edge and a clear defense strategy. Rewterz experts are utilizing world-class skills to construct a next-generation analytics solution, fusing our advanced R&D knowledge and big-data security analytics technologies. For more information, log onto: www.rewterz.com or contact via email: info@rewterz.com.
