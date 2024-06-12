Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size in the 7MM was USD 300 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of wAIHA, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the wAIHA market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key takeaways from the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market

• June 2024:- Zenas BioPharma (USA), LLC- A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study With An Open Label Safety and Dose Confirmation Run-In Period, To Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Obexelimab in Patients With Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (SApHiAre).

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of autoimmune hemolytic anemia in 2023, with around 57,000 cases; these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

• Among gender-specific prevalent cases of wAIHA, females stand out as major contributors. In 2023, Females accounted for up to 60% cases of wAIHA. These cases are anticipated to increase by 2034 in the US.

• Amongst EU4 and the UK, the total prevalent cases of wAIHA were highest in Germany, while the lowest number of cases were in Spain in 2023.

• According to the estimates, in Japan, it is observed that wAIHA was most prevalent in the =65 year’s age group, accounting for over 64% of total cases in 2023.

• The leading Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Companies such as Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Annexon and others.

• Promising Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapies such as Obexelimab, M281, Ianalumab, HMPL-523(300mg PO QD), Rilzabrutinib, and others.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Overview

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (WAIHA) is a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys red blood cells at a temperature around normal body temperature (37°C or 98.6°F). This leads to hemolytic anemia, a type of anemia caused by the premature destruction of red blood cells, resulting in a shortage of these cells and thus a reduced capacity of the blood to carry oxygen.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation

• total diagnosed prevalent cases

• total prevalent cases

• type-specific cases

• gender-specific cases

• age-specific cases

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Emerging Drugs

• Obexelimab (ZB012): Zenas BioPharma

Obexelimab is a novel bifunctional antibody with first-in-class potential that inhibits B-cell lineages that express CD19. Simultaneous binding to CD19 and Fc?RIIB by obexelimab mimics a naturalantigen–antibody complex and downregulates B-cell activity. In early-stage clinical studies, obexelimab effectively demonstrated inhibition of B-cell function without depleting the cells and generated an encouraging treatment effect in patients with multiple autoimmune diseases. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in Phase III (SApHiAre trial) clinical stage of development.

• Nipocalimab (M281): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Nipocalimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the neonatal crystallizable fragment receptor (FcRn) with potential immunomodulating activity. Upon administration, nipocalimab targets and binds to FcRn at the IgG binding site, thereby preventing the interaction between FcRn and the serum protein IgG. By preventing FcRn/IgG binding, nipocalimab blocks the FcRn-mediated rescue of IgG, enables IgG degradation, and prevents IgG-mediated inflammation. Nipocalimab was granted FTD for wAIHA in July 2019 and ODD in December 2019. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in Phase II/III (NCT04119050) clinical stage of development.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Outlook

The most common therapy and the cornerstone of treatment for warm AIHA are corticosteroids. If these are ineffective, a splenectomy can be considered. Rituximab has become an option in refractory disease, and the use of immunosuppressors can be helpful in chronic severe refractory cases. While glucocorticoids are considered the first-line treatment in WAIHA, this was empirically derived. Mechanisms of actions include suppression of autoantibody production, reduction in autoantibody affinity, and decreased destruction of erythrocytes by splenic macrophages, perhaps by diminished expression of Fc? receptors. Rituximab is used in diagnosed severe cases or in cases where long-term corticosteroids should be avoided.

Scope of the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Companies- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Annexon and others.

• Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapies- Obexelimab, M281, Ianalumab, HMPL-523(300mg PO QD), Rilzabrutinib, and others.

• Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Dynamics: Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market drivers and Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Barriers

• Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement

