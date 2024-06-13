RCR|HUB, Unveils Exciting June Edition: RCM Connections

RCR|HUB, the leading RCM online platform dedicated to Healthcare RCM is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated summer issue "Summer Jackpot"

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RCR|HUB, the leading RCM online platform dedicated to Healthcare Revenue Cycle management, is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated June edition. This summer issue, titled "Summer Jackpot," promises to be a must-read for RCM professionals.

Highlights of the June Edition:

Exclusive Interview with Amy Assenmacher, SVP of Revenue Cycle at Corewell Health: Insights and Inspiration. Dive into a candid conversation with Amy, a renowned industry expert, as she shares her journey, challenges, and success strategies. Discover valuable insights and inspiration from one of the most influential figures in the field.

Viva Las Vegas:

Explore the best of Las Vegas's hfma summer event, sponsored by several of our business partners.

RCM Vegas Stats: Surprising Numbers

Get the latest statistics and trends shaping Las Vegas. Our in-depth analysis offers a unique perspective on the city’s economic RCM healthcare and social landscape, providing readers with a fresh understanding of this dynamic destination.

Editor-in-Chief Jena Eggert commented on the release: "We are excited to bring our readers a summer issue that combines expertise, the thrill of Las Vegas with practical RCM stats. Our goal is to provide a balanced mix of professional insights and enjoyable content, ensuring that our RCM CommUnity succeeds both in and out of the office."

The June edition of RCM Connections is now available online at https://rcrhub.com/rcm-connections/amyassenmacher

