The Education and Youth Development Bureau and Macao Polytechnic University jointly present the "8th World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition," unveiling on June 5th.

MACAU, June 12 - 2024 marks the twin anniversaries of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland. In order to support the country's "Belt and Road Initiative" and enhance Macao's role as a platform for promoting cooperation and exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking countries in various fields, the "8th World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition” aims to facilitate cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and showcase the spiritual identity and cultural essence of Chinese civilization on a global scale. The competition, co-organized by the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and Macao Polytechnic University, has its grand launch on June 5th. Students from around the world are welcome to register for the competition.

The "World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition" aims to strengthen the exchange of Chinese-Portuguese language translation technology among students in higher education institutions globally, cultivate Chinese-Portuguese translation professionals, promote teamwork, and further advance the teaching and scientific research of Chinese-Portuguese translation in Macao, Mainland China, and the "Belt and Road" countries. This competition is guided by the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government and the Translators Association of China, and is supported by the Asia-Pacific Headquarters of China Media Group, the Language Big Data Alliance (LBDA), and the Portuguese Polytechnics Coordinating Council (CCISP). It is jointly organized by the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and Macao Polytechnic University. As the world's largest Chinese-Portuguese translation competition with the highest number of participants, the "World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition" has been successfully held for 7 consecutive years since 2017, attracting over 1,000 teams from more than 100 universities around the world to participate. The response has been enthusiastic, making it an important event in the global Chinese-Portuguese translation industry.

The regulations and registration link for the "8th World Chinese-Portuguese Translation Competition" were released online at 6 pm on June 5th, 2024 (Wednesday). Interested parties can visit the competition website at https://wcptc.mpu.edu.mo or scan the QR code for more information. Please follow the social platforms of Macao Polytechnic University or the competition's official registration website at https://wcptc.mpu.edu.mo/registration/ for further details. Lecturers and students in the field of Chinese-Portuguese translation and related areas are welcome to sign up and participate.