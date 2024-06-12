Farmers Market Spotlight: Barre City

by Connor Sweeney with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets

This week's Farmers Market Spotlight takes us from the Champlain Islands to Barre in Central Vermont. Stationed in the heart of Barre City, this farmers market attracts a lot of attention and a large audience.

The first stand I ran into was where I met Keith Cushman. Mr. Cushman and his wife run Cedar Brook Homestead LLC. Here I learned about goat milk soap, how it’s made, and the potential benefits of using it over storebought brands.

While exploring the farmers market I ran into a cool surprise; two Alpacas sitting beside the “Anything Alpaca” display. The stand had a beautiful array of colored socks, washcloths, and hats, all made from the fiber of Alpaca.

Fun Facts about Alpaca Fiber!

It is like sheep’s wool except it is less itchy and warmer

It is hypoallergenic, making it good for sensitive skin

It doesn’t require high temperatures and harsh chemicals to process

It is considered a Class 1 fiber as it's very non-flammable and water-resistant

The highlight of my trip was meeting Abdoulaye Niane. Mr. Niane is from Senegal, West Africa, and he runs the Khelcom farm in Barre. At his stand, there were vibrant vegetables of all colors and beautiful handcrafted woven baskets from Senegal where his brother makes them.

I found this farmers market to be a very informational experience and I highly recommend a visit.

Located at City Hall Park, 6 N Main St Barre City, Vt, 05641

Open June 5th – September 25th on Wednesdays 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Special Shoutout to:

@Khelcomfarm (Instagram)

Everything Alpaca- NH (Facebook)

Cedar Brook Homestead LLC (Facebook)