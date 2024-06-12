Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Size in the 7MM is expected to Grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market trends in the United States.

Key Takeaways from the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Report

• June 2024:- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center- The purpose of this research is to find the best dose of genetically modified T-cells, to study the safety of this treatment, and to see how well it works in treating patients with B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma that has come back (relapsed) or did not respond to previous treatment (refractory).

• June 2024:- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.- An Open-Label, Multicenter, Phase 2 Study of Iopofosine I 131 (CLR 131) in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Select B-Cell Malignancies (CLOVER-1) and Expansion Cohort in Patients With Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (CLOVER-WaM).

• June 2024:- BeiGene- Study consists of two main parts to explore BGB-16673 recommended dosing, a Phase 1 monotherapy dose finding comprised of monotherapy dose escalation and monotherapy safety expansion of selected doses, and a Phase 2 (expansion cohorts).

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, males are more affected by WM than females, experiencing two times the risk than females. The leading Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Companies working in the market include Janssen, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, TG Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Therapies in the various stages of development includes Imbruvica (Ibrutinib), VELCADE (Bortezomib), Zanubrutinib, and others.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Overview

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) is a rare indolent (slow-growing) B-cell lymphoma that occurs in <2% of patients with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL). It is sometimes referred to as a lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL) with an associated monoclonal IgM paraprotein. This low-grade LPL usually affects older adults and generally involves the bone marrow but can also occur in the lymph nodes and other tissues and organs of the lymphatic system

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

• Total Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Incident Cases

• Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Age-specific Cases

• Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Gender-specific Cases

• Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Gene Mutations

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Insights

The emerging pipeline for WM looks promising, filled with several novel and innovative therapies with different mechanisms of action, such as Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTK), drugs targeting B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor, drugs targeting proteasome inhibitor (PI) and drugs targeting PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon inhibitor.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Treatment Landscape

As per clinical practice guidelines, there are two types of WM patients: Asymptomatic or ‘Smoldering WM’ and Symptomatic WM. Asymptomatic patients are generally followed with active surveillance, and only symptomatic patients are recommended for treatment. Despite having WM approved therapies, there is no single standard therapy, but rather various drugs that are effective either alone or in combinations. Mostly used treatments include Imbruvica, bortezomib, rituximab and other immunomodulatory agents. The severity of symptoms dictates the intensity of the treatment regimen; however, several factors, such as age, cytopenias, need for quick disease control and potential candidacy for stem cell transplant, should be considered.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia.

Major Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Companies

Several Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Companies working in the market include Janssen, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, TG Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Scope of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Companies- Janssen, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, TG Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Therapies- Imbruvica (Ibrutinib), VELCADE (Bortezomib), Zanubrutinib, and others.

• Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Dynamics: Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Drivers and Barriers

• Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

