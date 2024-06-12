Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 300 million in 2023, estimates DelveInsight

Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Market

DelveInsight's "Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) Disease – Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth analysis of Von Hippel-Lindau disease epidemiology, market, and clinical development understanding of top oncogenic drivers/biomarkers in Von Hippel-Lindau disease , Addition to this report provides historical and forecasted epidemiology and market data as well as a detailed analysis on the Von Hippel-Lindau disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Market Report

• June 2024:- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC- A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Belzutifan (MK-6482, Formerly PT2977) Monotherapy in Participants With Advanced Pheochromocytoma/Paraganglioma (PPGL), Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor (pNET), Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease-Associated Tumors, Advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (wt GIST), or Advanced Solid Tumors With HIF-2α Related Genetic Alterations.

• Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of total prevalent cases of Von Hippel-Lindau disease, i.e. ~9,500 in 2023.

• In EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of total Diagnosed cases of Von Hippel-Lindau disease, whereas Spain accounts for the lowest, in 2023.

• In 2023, in the US, the most prevalent clinical manifestation-specific cases of Von Hippel-Lindau disease in the United States were attributed to retinal hemangioblastomas, making up approximately ~21% of the cases.

• The leading Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Companies such as Roche, Exelixis, Bayer, Novartis, and others.

• Promising Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Therapies such as Belzutifan, and others.

Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Overview

Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease is a rare, inherited genetic disorder characterized by the formation of tumors and cysts in multiple organs. These tumors can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). The disease is caused by mutations in the VHL gene, which plays a crucial role in regulating cell growth and blood vessel development.

Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Epidemiology Insights

• Total Prevalent cases of Von Hippel-Lindau disease

• Total Diagnosed cases

• Clinical Manifestation-specific cases

• total treated cases

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Marketed Drugs

• WELIREG (belzutifan): Merck

WELIREG (belzutifan), developed by Merck, received FDA approval in August 2021. It's indicated for adult Von Hipple-Lindau patients with renal cell carcinoma, CNS hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors not immediately needing surgery. Belzutifan inhibits HIF-2α, a key factor in oxygen sensing and gene regulation under hypoxia. By binding to HIF-2α, belzutifan disrupts its interaction with HIF-1β, reducing the expression of genes linked to proliferation, angiogenesis, and tumor growth. WELIREG approval was supported by LITESPARK-004 (NCT03401788), an open-label trial involving 61 Von Hipple-Lindau disease associated RCC patients with a documented Von Hipple-Lindau disease germline alteration and at least one measurable kidney tumor according to RECIST v1.1 criteria.

Emerging Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Drugs

• DFF332: Novartis

DFF332 is a small molecule being developed by Novartis as a single agent and in combination in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma and other malignancies with HIF stabilizing mutations. The development in combination includes Everolimus (RAD001, an mTOR inhibitor), and also in combination with Spartalizumab (PDR001, an anti-PD1) plus Taminadenant (NIR178, an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist). DFF332 targets a protein called HIF2α; by acting on HIF2α, DFF332 may stop the growth of certain types of cancer. DFF332 is currently being evaluated in a clinical Phase I trial to treat advanced/relapsed ccRCC and other malignancies with HIF2α stabilizing mutations.

Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Drug Market

The existing Von Hippel-Lindau Disease treatment is mainly dominated by Hypoxia-inducible factor-2α (HIF-2α) inhibitor. Belzutifan is an inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor 2 alpha (HIF-2α). HIF-2α is a transcription factor that plays a role in oxygen sensing by regulating genes that promote adaptation to hypoxia. Under normal oxygen levels, HIF-2α is targeted for ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation by Von Hipple-Lindau disease protein. Lack of functional Von Hipple-Lindau disease protein results in stabilization and accumulation of HIF-2α. Upon stabilization, HIF-2α translocates into the nucleus and interacts with hypoxia-inducible factor 1 beta (HIF-1) to form a transcriptional complex that induces expression of downstream genes, including genes associated with cellular proliferation, angiogenesis, and tumor growth. Belzutifan binds to HIF-2α, and in conditions of hypoxia or impairment of Von Hipple-Lindau disease protein function, belzutifan blocks the HIF-2α-HIF-1 interaction, leading to reduced transcription and expression of HIF-2α target genes.

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Outlook

For patients who have Von Hippel-Lindau disease, the goal of treatment is cancer control, not to cure cancer, and preservation of functional parenchyma to avoid the morbidity associated with renal or adrenal loss. Primary treatment of all Von Hippel-Lindau disease related tumors is local (i.e., surgical resection, RFA, radiotherapy). However, repeated local interventions at multiple sites or repeated recurrences in one area can increase morbidity. Therefore, in individual patients, systemic treatment may be an option.

Scope of the Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Companies- Roche, Exelixis, Bayer, Novartis, and others.

• Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Therapies- Belzutifan, and others.

• Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Market Dynamics: Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Market drivers and Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Market Barriers

• Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

