SJC Gold Bars are now available to buy online

VIETNAM, June 12 - HÀ NỘI — Vietcombank has launched an online service for customers to register to purchase SJC gold bars directly on its website – and gold will only be sold to those who register online.

As of Wednesday, customers can register to buy SJC gold bars at their desired location and receive a confirmation with details about the time and place for payment and collection, eliminating the need to queue and get transaction numbers in person.

Vietcombank notes that starting June 12, the bank is only providing SJC gold bar sales to customers who register online through its website. The registration period for purchasing SJC gold bars online is daily from 9am to 4pm, excluding weekends and public holidays. The payment and collection time at Vietcombank's SJC gold bar sale points are from 1.30pm to 4pm.

After registering online, customers must visit the transaction location per the confirmation details. If customers are more than 30 minutes late, Vietcombank will cancel the appointment to serve the next customer.

The gold price will be the rate listed by Vietcombank at the time of payment and collection at Vietcombank's locations.

According to Vietcombank, this solution offers convenience, speed, safety and security for customers. They can now use personal electronic devices to register to purchase SJC gold bars without waiting in line, thus saving time. Customer information will only be used for the transaction when they visit Vietcombank’s SJC gold bar sale points.

The State Bank of Vietnam has committed to stabilising the market and controlling the domestic and international gold price gap through comprehensive measures, which are already showing initial success. The central bank has warned against spreading false information about a gold shortage, noting that some individuals have hired others to queue and buy gold to inflate prices, causing market instability and economic harm.

In collaboration with the police, the State Bank is investigating and strictly handling market manipulation and speculation. It will continue to supply SJC gold bars to meet legitimate needs while actively combating hoarding and speculation. Inspections are underway to uncover any violations by credit institutions and businesses involved in gold trading, particularly in Hà Nội and HCM City.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and not be misled by those with malicious intentions. — VNS