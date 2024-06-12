Vaksindo inaugurates veterinary vaccine factory in Hưng Yên

VIETNAM, June 12 - HƯNG YÊN — Vaksindo Việt Nam Animal Health Company Limited, which belongs to Indonesian firm Vaksindo Satwa Nusantara, has just inaugurated a modern veterinary vaccine factory at the Yên Mỹ II Industrial Park in Yên Mỹ District, Hưng Yên Province.

As a large-scale investment factory, when Vaksindo Việt Nam goes into production, it will provide high quality veterinary vaccines for the domestic market, while also aiming to export to Asian countries and beyond.

A representative from Vaksindo Việt Nam said that the veterinary vaccine factory began construction in April 2022 on an area of ​​more than 20,000 square metres and is expected to expand further in the future.

As a GMP-WHO certified vaccine factory, Vaksindo Việt Nam applies advanced technology to produce veterinary vaccine products that meet international standards.

When put into operation, the factory will operate five production lines on an area of ​​9,000 square metres, focusing on cell vaccines, egg-based vaccines and bacterial vaccines.

The factory's key products are designed to meet vaccine needs for pigs, cattle and poultry.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến said that currently, domestic vaccines for livestock produced at GMP standards only meet about 70 per cent of demand.

In that context, the start of operation at the Vaksindo Việt Nam vaccine factory is an important event, he noted.

The Deputy Minister said he expects that Vaksindo Việt Nam would soon launch products to meet domestic needs and move towards exporting, with a particular focus on researching vaccines that Việt Nam is currently importing. — VNS