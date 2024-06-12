No evidence of missing goods: Cát Lái Port operator

VIETNAM, June 12 - HÀ NỘI — A representative from Saigon Newport Corporation - the operator of Cát Lái port – said that it is still investigating a lost cargo issue that was reported by the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA).

Saigon Newport is currently working with the relevant authorities and agencies, including the police, to verify the information about the missing pepper and coffee.

However, the company acknowledged on June 12 that it was still not clear at what stage the export goods were lost, since it could have happened at several stages along the supply chain - from the seller's warehouse, through maritime transport, port unloading and then transport to the importer's warehouse.

The company emphasised that as per international regulations, the seal is the legal basis for determining whether the goods have been lost or not.

As a result, it said that there is currently no evidence to confirm that goods have gone missing from the Cát Lái port specifically.

The relevant parties need to thoroughly investigate the matter to avoid any misunderstandings or damage to the port's reputation.

Previously, VPSA said that it had received reports from five members about lost cargo at the Cát Lái port.

The weight receipts at the factory and upon arrival at the port do not match up, leading to suspicions of theft during the container's waiting period.

Lost cargo volumes from the port, according to statistics, can range from 7-28 per cent, where vessels experienced delays.

VSPA emphasises that the loss of goods not only inflicts direct financial losses on businesses, leading to compensation or contractual penalties, but also affects their future contracts.

Additionally, the reputation and image of both individual businesses and Việt Nam are negatively impacted in the international market. — VNS