RoK’s SK Ecoplant eyes bigger share in Việt Nam’s solar market

VIETNAM, June 12 - SEOUL — SK Ecoplant Co, an energy and environmental solutions provider from the Republic of Korea (RoK), said on June 11 that it has completed the installation of rooftop solar panels at Samil Vina plant in the southern province of Đồng Nai.

All energy generated from the 1-megawatt plant will be used by the Vietnamese textile exporter, without the need for additional power grid infrastructure as well as energy loss during transmission and distribution.

In addition, SK Ecoplant is working on rooftop solar projects totalling nearly 7 megawatts in the industrial areas of Đồng Nai and Bình Dương provinces in the South as well as Hải Phòng City in the North.

For its carbon credit acquisition initiative, the company completed the registration of a Clean Development Mechanism project under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Việt Nam in 2021.

On June 10, SK Ecoplant signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sudokwon Landfill Site Management Corp and Bamboo Capital Group Energy in HCM City to develop a greenhouse gas reduction project in Việt Nam, aiming to acquire international greenhouse gas reduction credits.

According to Managing Director of SK Ecoplant Factory Solutions Business Department Kim Jeong-hoon, as the Vietnamese Government is encouraging rooftop solar projects to ensure stable power supply for economic growth and industrial development, SK Ecoplant has an opportunity to leverage its expertise in renewable energy solutions. — VNS