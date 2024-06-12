HYDRO BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES THE NEW SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL ANALYZER, A REAL TIME FREQUENCY & POWER LEVEL MANAGEMENT DEVICE
The Sound Pressure Level Analyzer a critical tool that allows water management professionals to make an immediate assessment with actionable data.PINEY FLATS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydro Bioscience, an engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to chemical free algae and biofilm remediation technologies, announced today, a new instrument added to their robust product line, the Sound Pressure Level Analyzer.
The Sound Pressure Level Analyzer displays sound levels in real-time on a large, full color, high resolution LCD display, a critical tool that allows water management professionals to make an immediate assessment with actionable data. The new SPL Analyzer comes standard with a USB Type-C interface for FREE firmware upgrades and audio file transfers, boasting ample built-in memory to capture and retain audio recordings in .wav format.
The new tool provides a wide dynamic range from 10kHz to greater than 200kHZ depending on the hydrophone or microphone used. With an exceptional battery life, including auto shutoff and sleep mode, the Sound Pressure Level Analyzer is perfect for the field. The SPL Analyzer is available in black or field visibility orange and comes in a rugged, heavy duty, waterproof carrying case.
Tony Trigiani, Hydro Bioscience President said “We wanted to develop an exceptional marine quality instrument that could grow with water management professionals through free software upgrades and multiple microphone and hydrophone options. This tool’s price point makes it accessible to a wider range of customers who rely on real time data.”
As stewards of the environment, Hydro Bioscience is committed to providing chemical free, eco-friendly, solutions and through continued scientific research and product innovation, are committed to providing their valued customers with ever improving functionality, quality, and affordability.
Hydro Bioscience Sound Pressure Level Analyzer