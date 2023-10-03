HYDRO BIOSCIENCE HAS ANNOUNCED A NEW PATENT PENDING ALGAE REMEDIATION CRITICAL STRUCTURE RESONANCE FREQUENCY TECHNOLOGY
Hydro Bioscience announced today a new patent pending, critical structure resonance frequency technology that will revolutionize the water management industry.PINEY FLATS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydro Bioscience, an engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to chemical free algae and biofilm remediation technologies, announced today a new patent pending, critical structure resonance frequency technology that will revolutionize the algae remediation and water management industry.
Hydro Bioscience (HBS) ultrasonic transducers, such as the Quattro-DB®, create an environment of unsuitability for bio-organisms through the use of sound pressure frequencies meant to produce critical structural resonance (CSR) that impacts cyanobacteria, chlorophyta, diatoms, and through the artificially produced sensation of turbulence, biofilm.
In 2016, HBS innovated the world’s first patented 360-degree ultrasonic algae remediation device with frequency lists of 1,700 to those exceeding 11,000 frequencies and across multiple bandwidths. Generally marketed as 2,000+ frequencies, HBS’s pioneering history has resulted in 10 world patents and more than 9 patent pending applications. “As true innovators, our ambition to continue developing newer algae remediation ultrasound technology hasn’t wavered, our steady growth has allowed us to further invest in much needed environmental solutions. Today we announce our new patent pending technology that shatters any claim of ‘larger frequency list’ efficacies and its effectiveness towards achieving Critical Structural Resonance.” said Tony Trigiani, President of Hydro Bioscience.
The new CSR technology is greater than anything used in today’s water management toolbox and will make the total number of frequencies claimed by competitors irrelevant - a game-changing innovation. HBS continues to drive the technology towards affordability where even the recently announced octoPAK™ packaging system was designed to lower shipping and freight costs; a savings HBS passes on to customers.
"As true stewards of the environment, we work towards continuous product innovation rather than imitation. Our creativity, product affordability and unmatched customer experience sets us apart from our competitors." - Tony Trigiani | President, Hydro Bioscience
Heralding the release of new products this year are the Quattro-DB®blu for commercial environmental applications and there's something new in store for wastewater treatment applications, to be announced soon.
