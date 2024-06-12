Czechia and Turkiye celebrate centennial of relations with inauguration of ‘Cooperation Park’ in Prague
EINPresswire.com/ -- Czechia and Turkiye celebrated 100 years of bilateral relations with the opening of a cooperation park in Prague, Czechia. The opening of the Czech-Turkish Cooperation Park, which was originally planned to be inaugurated on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, was rejected by the local municipality of the region citing the 1915 events as the reason. Following this decision, the Turkish Ambassador to Czechia, Mr. Egemen Bagis engaged in diplomatic efforts to quickly resolve the issue. The park's opening took place earlier this week in the Czech capital. In his speech at the park opening, Ambassador Bagis stated, "Despite the efforts of all anti-Turkish groups trying to block this initiative, which is the first park in Europe bearing the name of our country, this magnificent ceremony today is a testament to the determination and perseverance of the Turks."
The area of the park, named 'Ankarska', was inspired by the capital of Turkiye. The park was opened with applause from over 200 participants, including ambassadors from 30 countries and representatives from 22 countries. Prague’s 6th District Mayor Jakub Starek, Deputy Mayor of Muratpaşa, Antalya, Oya Kansu, and Turkish Ambassador to Prague Egemen Bağış each delivered speeches.
Expressing his pride in inaugurating the Czech-Turkish Cooperation Park, Ambassador Bagis said, "I am very proud to be here with all of you at the opening ceremony of the Czech-Turkish Friendship Park on Ankarska Street in Prague 6. We have come a long way with Prague 6 Mayor Jakub Starek to bring this project to life. We are proud to open the Czech-Turkish Cooperation Park as a solid symbol of the process initiated by the great leaders of our countries, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Tomáš Masaryk, a century ago in 1924 when diplomatic relations between Turkey and Czechoslovakia were established”.
In his speech, Prague 6 Mayor Starek, emphasized the importance of the Czech-Turkish Cooperation Park. The Mayor said, "Initially, our intention was to open a venue bearing the name of President Atatürk, but the Prague municipality did not approve it. So, we will honor him here today with this park and photographs. This park points to significant milestones in our mutual cooperation. For example, you can find history on the pavements, symbolism on the benches, and many other cultural motifs in this park."
Deputy Mayor Oya Aksu, speaking on behalf of the Antalya Muratpaşa Municipality, the sister city of Prague 6 Municipality, said, "Today we are here for a very important event. It is a development that makes us very proud. The cooperation between Muratpaşa and the Prague regions has reached the present day. Recently, with the development of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the sister city understanding between Muratpaşa and Prague 6 has developed. This cooperation is the result of a common goal between the two countries”.
As a symbol of the friendship between the sister cities Prague 6 Municipality and Muratpaşa Municipality, acorns brought from Anatolia were planted in the park. The ceremony, where Turkish baklava and delicacies from both countries were offered to the guests, continued during the two hour event.
Hakan Kilic
The area of the park, named 'Ankarska', was inspired by the capital of Turkiye. The park was opened with applause from over 200 participants, including ambassadors from 30 countries and representatives from 22 countries. Prague’s 6th District Mayor Jakub Starek, Deputy Mayor of Muratpaşa, Antalya, Oya Kansu, and Turkish Ambassador to Prague Egemen Bağış each delivered speeches.
Expressing his pride in inaugurating the Czech-Turkish Cooperation Park, Ambassador Bagis said, "I am very proud to be here with all of you at the opening ceremony of the Czech-Turkish Friendship Park on Ankarska Street in Prague 6. We have come a long way with Prague 6 Mayor Jakub Starek to bring this project to life. We are proud to open the Czech-Turkish Cooperation Park as a solid symbol of the process initiated by the great leaders of our countries, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Tomáš Masaryk, a century ago in 1924 when diplomatic relations between Turkey and Czechoslovakia were established”.
In his speech, Prague 6 Mayor Starek, emphasized the importance of the Czech-Turkish Cooperation Park. The Mayor said, "Initially, our intention was to open a venue bearing the name of President Atatürk, but the Prague municipality did not approve it. So, we will honor him here today with this park and photographs. This park points to significant milestones in our mutual cooperation. For example, you can find history on the pavements, symbolism on the benches, and many other cultural motifs in this park."
Deputy Mayor Oya Aksu, speaking on behalf of the Antalya Muratpaşa Municipality, the sister city of Prague 6 Municipality, said, "Today we are here for a very important event. It is a development that makes us very proud. The cooperation between Muratpaşa and the Prague regions has reached the present day. Recently, with the development of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the sister city understanding between Muratpaşa and Prague 6 has developed. This cooperation is the result of a common goal between the two countries”.
As a symbol of the friendship between the sister cities Prague 6 Municipality and Muratpaşa Municipality, acorns brought from Anatolia were planted in the park. The ceremony, where Turkish baklava and delicacies from both countries were offered to the guests, continued during the two hour event.
Hakan Kilic
Kok Medya
kokmedya.reklam@gmail.com