Vitiligo Market Size in the 7MM is expected to Grow by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Vitiligo Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Vitiligo, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vitiligo market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Vitiligo Market Report

• June 2024:- Pfizer- This study is to evaluate how safe and effective ritlecitinib is in participants with non-segmental vitiligo (NSV). Ritlecitinib is studied in patients with non-segmental vitiligo. Vitiligo is a chronic acquired depigmentation disorder characterized by well-defined pale white patches of skin. Non-segmental vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder and is the focus of this study.

• June 2024:- Clinuvel, Inc.- The CUV105 study will assess the efficacy and safety of afamelanotide and NB-UVB light in patients with vitiligo on the body and face versus NB-UVB light alone. A Double-Arm, Open Label, Phase III Study to Compare the Efficacy and Safety of SCENESSE and Narrow-Band Ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) Light Versus NB-UVB Light Alone in the Treatment of Vitiligo

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the vitiligo market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2020–2034). The increasing awareness about the disease and the subsequent need for advanced and effective treatment options are driving market growth.

• As Per DelveInsight's estimates, the 12-month prevalence of vitiligo in the 7MM was assessed to be 8.2 million in 2023, which is expected to increase during the study period (2020-2034).

• The worldwide prevalence of vitiligo is somewhere between 1 in 250 and 1 in 50, with likely thousands of patients left untreated. Each sex is equally affected and more than half of the affected patients show signs before they are 20 years of age.

• Among the diagnosed population, non-segmental vitiligo accounted for the majority of the cases. Although the diagnosis rate of vitiligo across the 7MM lies in the range of 40%-60%, the treatment rate is nearly 10%.

• The leading Vitiligo Companies such as Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, Dermavant Sciences, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, TWi Biotechnology, AXIM Biotechnologies, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Promising Vitiligo Therapies such as Ritlecitinib, Anifrolumab Infusion Product, Crisaborole 2 % Topical Ointment, and others.

Vitiligo Overview

Vitiligo is a long-term skin condition characterized by the loss of pigment, resulting in white patches of skin. This occurs when the melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin (the pigment that gives skin its color), are destroyed or stop functioning. The exact cause of vitiligo is not fully understood, but it is believed to be an autoimmune disorder, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the melanocytes.

Vitiligo Epidemiology Insights

• Twelve Month Prevalent Pool

• Type-specific Diagnosed Cases

• Treatable Cases

• Diagnosed Cases

Vitiligo Treatment Landscape

The Vitiligo treatment landscape is limited is governed by the topical therapies, among which recently approved OPZELURA is the topmost choice. Corticosteroids, Calcineurin inhibitors, Vitamin D analogs such as Methoxsalen, Pimecrolimus, Tacrolimus are some of the off-label recommended medications. Common treatments include camouflage therapy, repigmentation therapy, light therapy and surgery.

Vitiligo Drug Market

The Vitiligo market size shall grow during the forecast period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies. The market size is expected to increase at significant CAGR during the study period. Among 7MM, United States accounted for the highest market size of vitiligo in comparison to EU5 and Japan. Expected launch of drugs in the pipeline shall fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2024– 2034.

Vitiligo Market Dynamics

The available therapeutics treatment options in Vitiligo Landscape aim to reduce complications arising. The dynamics of the Vitiligo market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world. ICN Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma are some market players involved in its development.

Scope of the Vitiligo Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Vitiligo Companies- Incyte Corporation, Amgen, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, Dermavant Sciences, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Celgene, TWi Biotechnology, AXIM Biotechnologies, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Vitiligo Therapies- Ritlecitinib, Anifrolumab Infusion Product, Crisaborole 2 % Topical Ointment, and others.

• Vitiligo Market Dynamics: Vitiligo Market drivers and Vitiligo Market Barriers

• Vitiligo Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Vitiligo Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.