OECD-ADBI-OJK Roundtable on Insurance and Retirement Savings in Asia

Time of Event

Day 1: 9:00–17:35, Jakarta time

Day 2: 9:00–17:40, Jakarta time

Summary

Asia and the Pacific is one of the fastest growing—and most innovative—markets in the world for insurance and is responsible for an increasing share of global insurance premiums and pension assets under management. However, the level of insurance and retirement savings penetration remains low, leaving large numbers of individuals unprotected. The development of insurance and funded pensions markets provides an opportunity to build financial resilience in the context of important economic, demographic, social, and climate changes in the region.

Co-organized by ADBI, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK; Indonesia Financial Services Authority), the Roundtable on Insurance and Retirement Savings in Asia will provide a platform for experts to discuss the insurance sector's contribution to climate resilience and adaptation in response to climate change implications across the business models of insurance sectors, and the adoption of digital tools to improve the delivery of effective retirement savings and pension schemes.

Objectives

Exchange information on key developments in insurance and funded pensions markets in Asia.

Share experiences and good practices on key policy and regulatory issues among policy makers, regulators, and private sector participants from Asia and elsewhere.

Identify policy strategies for the role of international insurance markets in supporting climate mitigation and in responding to climate change induced catastrophes.

Target Participants

Government officials from select ADB developing member countries

Experts from international organizations, academia, research institutes, and practitioners in the fields of insurance and retirement, and private savings

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

