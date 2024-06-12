Volunteer now for our common future – International Volunteer Day 2021 campaign launched

International Volunteer Day (IVD) is an international observance that was mandated by the UN General Assembly in 1985. It offers an opportunity for volunteer-involving organizations and individual volunteers to promote volunteerism, encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognize volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at local, national and international levels.

Through the IVD campaign this year, Volunteer now for our common future, we aim to inspire people, whether they are decision makers or citizens of this world, to take action NOW for people and the planet.

When people are encouraged to get involved in solving problems, the solutions are more likely to be feasible and lasting. Volunteers engage communities and build a people-centric movement to help build a better and safer future for us all.

For the generations of TOMORROW, we must take responsibility for the changes needed to build a better future NOW. Encouraging, recognizing and promoting volunteerism is an important part of creating a more equal and inclusive future for communities and worldwide.

If our hopes of building a better and safer world are to become more than wishful thinking, we will need the engagement of volunteers more than ever. --Kofi Annan, late United Nations Secretary- General

In the lead-up to #IVD2021, let us celebrate the contributions of the millions who #volunteer. Join the campaign by posting a photo, video or graphic to show how you #VolunteerNow for our common future! You can find visuals and other resources for common use in the campaign on this Trello Board.