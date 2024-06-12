International Volunteer Day 2021

Today we celebrate International Volunteer Day (IVD) 2021 for millions of volunteers across the world to recognize and support the spirit of volunteerism to help create a better future for all – people and the planet.

The campaign this year is focused on decision-makers more than in the past. It is important to integrate volunteers and the spirit of volunteerism into national and global implementation strategies to achieve the SDGs and build an inclusive world. By volunteering, people take action to improve their lives and the lives of those around them. Therefore, the theme for this year’s campaign is “Volunteer now for our common future”.

We are highlighting the below key messages about the power of volunteerism in line with our campaign theme:

Volunteerism is universal and strengthens civic engagement, social inclusion, solidarity, and ownership.

A top priority for the United Nations is avoiding climate disasters and reducing global warming. Through volunteering these goals, for tomorrow’s generations, are more likely to be achieved.

Volunteers promote people’s engagement and civic participation, which is key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

People across the world, UN Agencies and their partners, Member States, and governments across the world have begun IVD celebrations. They are recognizing the contributions and efforts of volunteers and encouraging the spirit of volunteerism through events, activities, conferences, discussions, and volunteer awards.

So far, we can see 200+ events and activities around the world for IVD celebrations on our Map. 100+ countries are participating in recognizing volunteers and we are hosting 13 UNV Country Awards with our partners and local authorities. 100+ Media channels and news agencies are covering the celebrations across the world online. More than 20 of our partners and influencers from across the world are encouraging people to appreciate the efforts of volunteers and volunteer their time for our common home.

The cosmos and the stars are celebrating IVD as well! Watch the videos below as Roscosmos cosmonauts send greetings to all volunteers from the International Space Station.

Additionally, people across the world are joining in the online celebrations and showing support to volunteers – there are 7000+ posts across social media with our campaign hashtag #IVD2021 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The social media campaigning at UNV for IVD 2021 had begun on 5th November 2021.

To join in IVD celebrations, support volunteers, and know more about the power of volunteerism follow us on social media:

EC’s Video Message – Watch our anchor, UNV’s Executive Coordinator Toily Kurbanov show his appreciation and gratitude towards volunteers for “sacrificing comfort for common good”.

Administrators Video Message – UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner thanks volunteers for putting others first on IVD 2021. Watch him recognize a 72-year-old retired doctor in South Sudan for coming back to action to support COVID-19 response and more such volunteers across the world who are inspiration in action.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov recognize the efforts of volunteers from the International Space Station and thank them for contributing to protecting our beautiful blue planet.