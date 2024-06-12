Parliament briefs media on preparations to host the first sittings of two Houses of Parliament, 13 Jun

The Secretary to Parliament, Mr Xolile George, will tomorrow, Thursday 13 June 2024, hold a media briefing on preparations to host the first sittings of the two Houses of Parliament – the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces – scheduled for 14 and 15 June.

Details of the media briefing

Date: Thursday, 13 June 2024

Time: 13h00

Venue: Auditorium 2, Cape Town International Convention Centre

Members of the media who would like to attend the media briefing must send their details (names, ID numbers and name of the media house they represent) to Malentsoe Magwagwa at mmagwagwa@parliament.gov.za or via WhatsApp on 081 716 5824 before 18:00 today (12 June 2024).

Members of the media are advised to arrive on time at Parliament to allow for the screening process, which will be done at the 100 Plein entrance.

The media briefing will also be live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), streamed live on the Parliament’s YouTube channel and X (formerly Twitter) page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA