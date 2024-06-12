Team GB dressed for success by Alexander Manufacturing ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Alexander Manufacturing has the privilege of announcing its appointment by Team GB to outfit athletes with formal wear for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Each stitch embodies our passion for design and our commitment to showcasing the heritage of Scottish textiles.”CUMBERNAULD, SCOTLAND, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Manufacturing, Cumbernauld, has the privilege of announcing its appointment by Team GB to outfit the nation's athletes with formal wear ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
— Nadia Alexander, founder of Alexander Manufacturing
As an official supplier of Team GB, Alexander Manufacturing is crafting bespoke men's and women's formal wear for up to 350 athletes.
The attire will be worn at select formal events, proudly showcasing British elegance and craftsmanship on the international stage. Each of Alexander Manufacturing's hand-tailored suits and shirts will be bespoke for each athlete using the finest British textiles, woven with tradition and quality from McNaughton's Perth cloth.
Alexander Manufacturing is proud to complete the look and has supported local mills and manufacturers around the UK to bring this to fruition. For footwear, Alexander Manufacturing chose to work with Morjas Footwear, which shares the same passion and ethos for craftsmanship.
Nadia Alexander, founder of Alexander Manufacturing, expressed her enthusiasm: "It's a real honour to dress Team GB. Each stitch embodies our passion for design and our commitment to showcasing the heritage of Scottish textiles. We're creating more than just formal wear; we like to think that we are weaving the spirit of Great Britain into every Team GB garment."
Nadia chose to dress the athletes in 100% Scottish woven lightweight wool. The garments were meticulously assembled in Cumbernauld by the skilled hands of Alexander Manufacturing's craftspeople.
Tim Ellerton, Team GB's Commercial Director, said, "The Olympic Games are the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet, and while all eyes are on Team GB athletes as they prepare to compete, they continue to represent their nation at a range of events on their return from the Games too. We're pleased to be working with Alexander Manufacturing to ensure they look and feel their best, wherever they are."
Henrik Berg, owner of MORJAS, said: "We are truly honoured to be part of Team GB's participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Together with Alexander Manufacturing, we share the same dedication and passion for quality, craftsmanship, and design ethos – principles that we believe match perfectly with Team GB's."
