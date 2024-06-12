Wish I Had Known Series Will be the Ultimate Resource Guide for Parents of Athletes

The World's Best Connector LLC is a community of C-suite executives who help other CEOs and business owners. WBC is launching programs to help nurture a new generation of business leaders. WBC will be offering a new series of programs to provide references, resources and referrals about youth sports for parents. The first episode will feature Jerry Colangelo, who speaks about family, faith and sports, and Jamie Boggs, the VP for Athletics for Grand Canyon University.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, June 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- World's Best Connectors LLC ( WBC ) is excited to announce the launch of their new Zoom series, "Wish I Had Known," specifically designed for parents of student-athletes. This series aims to provide valuable information and resources from current and future athletes, coaches, business and education leaders, potential service providers, and others in the sports community. Details about the program are available at www.wishIhadknown.net According to WBC CEO Denise Meridith, the series will focus on the "new three R's: resources, references, and referrals." Meridith believes that these three elements are crucial for the success of student-athletes and their families. The series will feature a diverse range of speakers, including experts in the fields of sports, education, and business. For instance, the first episode--Unlocking the Secrets: Key Benefits of the 'Wish I Had Known' Series--features Jerry Colangelo, former owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and Arizona Rattlers, and Director of the 2008 USA Olympic Basketball team. Colangelo is introduced by Jamie Boggs, the Vice President of Athletics for Grand Canyon University in Arizona.The rest of the "Wish I Had Known" series will cover a variety of topics, including academic and athletic resources, mental and physical health issues, family businesses, NIL issues, taxes, insurance and other financial issues. The goal is to provide parents with the business knowledge and tools they need to support their child's athletic journey and help them make informed decisions. The series will be once a month starting later this month.WBC is known for its successful networking events and programs, and this new series is another step towards their mission of connecting people and resources for mutual success. The series will be hosted online on Zoom.“Wish I Had Known is open to parents of children of any age or sport,” says WBC CEO Denise Meridith. “We want to provide needed, valuable up-to-date information they can use now or in the future.”WBC is excited to bring together a diverse group of speakers and participants to share their experiences and insights. The "Wish I Had Known" series is a valuable opportunity for parents to gain knowledge and build connections in the youth sports community. For more information and to register for the series , readers should visit the website right away https://wishihadknown.net/products . WBC is running an early-bird special registration of $97 for access to the first six episodes (a $695 value).“Actually, this information that can empower a whole family,” said Meridith. “That is priceless!”

