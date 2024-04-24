Women Under the Sun Organization's Influence Goes Beyond Arizona's Borders

Women Under the Sun is an organization, founded by Kim Adair, which identifies creative spirits, thinkers, and extraordinary women to share their stories of survival in both life and business.

A photo of Jamie Rayroux, a Financial Services Profession at NY Life

Jamie Rayroux is a Financial Services Professional at NY Life Securities LLC, which is a sponsor of the inaugural event of Women of the Sun International on April 24, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. He is also Project Manager of NILO Limited, a new non-profit.

Picture of the Sun Lighting on Broadway logo

The April 24, 2024 event by Women Under the Sun International will be at Sun Lighting on Broadway in Tucson, Arizona.

WUTS International supports Project NILO because it aligns with our effort to support young women for diversity, inclusion, and support as they develop their futures in business and their communities.”
— Kim Adair
TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Adair, the founder of Women Under the Sun (WUTS), understands the challenges facing women executives, not just in the US, but internationally. Originally, the group sought to identify creative spirits, thinkers, and extraordinary women to share their stories of survival in both life and business. In 2023, Adair decided to expand her search internationally. On April 24, 2024, Adair organized the first of a regular series of gatherings to celebrate WUTS women and their programs. The inaugural event is at Lighting in Tucson--the longest-standing lighting showroom (60 years)in Arizona--at 4545 E Broadway, Tucson, Arizona, at 5 PM MST. Alesha Dwyer, the owner of Sun Lighting in Tucson who will speak at the event, said: “I and Chris pride ourselves on having and training a knowledgeable sales staff to service our customers to the utmost degree.”

The prime sponsor of the gathering is New York Life. Jamie Rayroux says of his position as a Financial Services Professional at Nylife Securities LLC, "Helping clients understand their options and achieve their goals are what make my job at NY Life so rewarding. Every client is unique, so together we can develop a personalized approach that meets today's needs and tomorrow's as well."

Rayroux is also the Project Manager of NILO Limited, a new non-profit that will help student-athletes and their parents add “Ownership” to the current emphasis on Name, Image, and Likeness in college sports via a program called Project NILO (www.projectnilo.com). The vision of Denise Meridith, Founder of the World's Best Connectors and NILO Limited, who will be a speaker at the event, is to provide business education to college student-athletes in order to launch a new generation of young business leaders.

About the vision of NILO Limited, Rayroux has said, "I imagine the world made significantly better when our communities' natural leaders, our athletes, are armed with the financial and entrepreneurial tools to start companies, create career employment, and build multigenerational wealth in communities that have never known such opportunities."

Adair added, “WUTS International supports Project NILO because it aligns with our effort to support young women for diversity, inclusion, and support as they develop their futures in business and their communities.”

Another speaker at the WUTS April 24 event will be Misty Holmes, VP for Aerospace and Defense Business for Raytheon and a Vail Arizona Rotarian. "I am radical about inclusion and advocacy for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities," she says.

This event was open to business and community leaders in Tucson. Other sponsors and invited guests include Jim Harris (https://www.jmartinharris.com/), known as one of Arizona's best food and event photographers, who will be doing headshots of attendees; Holly Welton and Joan Bonvicini of New York Life; Julie and Ben Vernon of Crooked Tooth Brewery (https://www.facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing); Charro Chico (https://charrochico.com); and Lauren Flaum, Operations Director for the University of Arizona Women’s Basketball Team.

For more information about WUTS, sign up for its Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/4320900254608352 and for more information about NILO Limited programs, visit https://www.projectnilo.com

