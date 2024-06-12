Epos Now CEO Jacyn Heavens Invited to Prestigious Founders Forum Global Event
Epos Now CEO Jacyn Heavens will join top tech leaders at the Founders Forum Global. The event aims to foster tech innovation.
We are at a pivotal moment in technology and business. Being part of Founders Forum Global allows us to connect, share, and create the future together”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading provider of AI-driven point of sale (POS) and embedded finance solutions, is thrilled to announce that CEO Jacyn Heavens has been invited to the esteemed Founders Forum Global, a premier event gathering top tech founders, influential investors, CEOs, and government officials. This year's forum will take place at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse, promising a rich agenda designed to foster collaboration and innovation across various sectors.
— Jacyn Heavens, CEO and Founder of Epos Now
The Founders Forum Global has a history of featuring illustrious speakers, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, venture capital firm leader Ben Horowitz and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. These invitation-only forums unite some of the world’s most successful founders, thought leaders and senior investors to tackle era-defining questions in iconic locations across the globe. For more details about the event, visit Founders Forum Global.
At the Founders Forum Global, several key sessions are set to enhance the experience for attendees. From the opportunity for participants to collaborate with advanced AI agents to the Founders Only Meet-Up, a closed-door session where top entrepreneurs can candidly share their experiences, lessons learned, and business insights. Also, there will be two other sessions, Meet the CEO and VC Meets the VC, which look to provide meaningful exchanges between business leaders and insights from top venture capitalists, offering a deep dive into the current investment landscape.
