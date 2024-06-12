Statement on the death of the Honourable Jennifer Cashmore AM

Release date: 10/06/24

In 1977 Jennifer Cashmore became the third woman to be elected to the House of Assembly, serving as the Member for Coles.

Two years later she became the second woman to be appointed to State Cabinet, serving as Minister for Health and Minister for Tourism in the Tonkin Liberal Government.

For 12 of her almost 17 years in Parliament she was the only woman representing her party.

Jennifer Cashmore’s political career was marked by her deeply held commitment to liberal principles.

Her courage cannot be understated. History will judge her political record favourably.

As far back as the early nineties she was advocating for our state to take advantage of its natural advantages and explore the development of a solar-powered hydrogen economy.

She made headlines in 1988 after announcing that she’d cross the floor to support a ban on tobacco advertising.

At times dubbed the “Green Conscience” of the Liberal Party, Jennifer Cashmore threatened to stand in front of bulldozers to oppose development at Wilpena Pound.

As Shadow Treasurer, she was the first to raise questions in Parliament about the lending practices of the State Bank. It collapsed two years later.

She announced her resignation from politics following an unsuccessful leadership tilt in 1992, but continued her life of service to South Australians as president of the SA Palliative Care Council.

Her life’s work was recognised with her being awarded the Order of Australia in 1998.

Her own principled public service clearly influenced her three high achieving children: Her Excellency, the Honourable Frances Adamson AC, Governor of South Australia, Judge of Appeal of the New South Wales Supreme Court, the Honourable Justice Christine Adamson, and the Reverend Stuart Adamson, Associate Dean of Chaplaincy and Spiritual Care at Sydney’s Morling College.

Jennifer Cashmore leaves an indelible mark on our state.

May she rest in peace.