Name of peak body for Aboriginal children and families announced as search for CEO begins

Release date: 12/06/24

Work to establish a peak body to amplify the voices of South Australian Aboriginal children and families is moving ahead, with CEO recruitment underway for the newly-named organisation.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has invested $3.2 million into this new peak body.

The Steering Committee guiding the peak’s establishment has decided on the name Wakwakurna Kanyini meaning ‘holding on to our children’.

The name has been chosen to reflect the peak’s aim of caring for and nurturing children.

Wakwakurna is the Kaurna word for children, while Kanyini is a Pitjantjatjara word with a complex meaning that loosely translates to interconnectedness, nurture and support for family, country and community.

Wakwakurna Kanyini will be a strong and independent community voice that will provide leadership on the representation of community-led priorities to the State Government focused on improving outcomes for Aboriginal children and families and on building the capacity of the Aboriginal community-controlled sector to provide services to families in need.

The peak body’s establishment is being guided by its steering committee, supported by national peak SNAICC – National Voice for Our Children.

Wakawakurna Kanyini is currently advertising for its inaugural CEO.

The CEO will drive a transformative reform agenda, influencing legislation, policy and practice. They will work closely with stakeholders to establish the peak as the leading community voice for Aboriginal children and families in South Australia.

For a position statement or to apply, visit the SNAICC website.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

I am really grateful to the steering group for their work towards the establishment of this crucial peak for Aboriginal children and families and so pleased to hear that Wakwakurna Kanyini is now advertising for its inaugural CEO.

I look forward to walking together with Wakwakurna Kanyini to help ensure Aboriginal children and young people have the best opportunities to safely live their lives with family, loved, nurtured, supported to reach their potential and connected to culture, country and community.

In line with Closing the Gap target 12, the State Government is deeply committed to addressing the overrepresentation of Aboriginal children in contact with the child protection and family support system.

We know that lasting change will only be advanced through partnership and through empowering the voices and leadership of Aboriginal people – Wakwakurna Kanyini will do just that and I am really proud of our Government’s investment in this crucial peak body.

Attributable to Sandra Miller, Interim Board Member, Wakwakurna Kanyini

Our newly-formed peak body now has a name reflective of our aim, the culmination of decades of advocacy to strengthen the care, protection and rights of Aboriginal children.

We are looking forward to working closely with the appointed CEO to advance outcomes for Aboriginal children across South Australia and drive genuine reform in the child protection system.