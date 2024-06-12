Councilmember Jawando’s Statement on the Adoption of the FY25 MCPS Budget

MARYLAND, November 6 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando, Chair of the Education and Culture Committee





ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2024—Today, the Montgomery County Board of Education (MCBOE) adopted the school system’s Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Budget. The County Council appropriated the approved $3.3 billion budget in May. Approximately 90 percent of the Montgomery County Public Schools' (MCPS) budget funds personnel, including teachers, paraeducators, security guards, bus drivers and other school based staff. The Board noted that the budget approved by the County Council is $30 million less than the requested amount, requiring the Board to increase class size, eliminate or delay programs, and reduce contractual services.

“I am relieved that it appears the MCPS will not have to do extensive staff furloughs or layoffs,” said Councilmember Will Jawando. ”However, I am deeply concerned that the involuntary transfer of teachers to vacant positions, elimination of the virtual academy, and cuts in programming will result in fewer student supports, fewer programs, and delayed implementation of early childhood education programs. I believe we should have done more to support our students and educators during these challenging times.”

“The fact is that this budget asks our already overburdened educators and school based staff to do more with less. We must recognize that we are not the same school system as we were even 20 years ago. Nearly half of our students are enrolled in Free and Reduced-Price Meals (FARMS), a dramatic increase in students needing special education services, and a double-digit increase in economically disadvantaged students since 2022. This increase in student needs calls for a proportional investment in resources, however, our current budget falls short of addressing this challenge.”

“As Chair of the Education and Culture Committee, I am committed to closely monitoring the impact of the FY25 budget on our school system. I will continue to hold budget oversight committee meetings to understand how our funding decisions impact learning, empowerment, and capacity for students and staff.”

“Moving forward, we must work together to find solutions that will enable our educators to provide the best possible education for our students, despite budgetary constraints. As a community, we must prioritize our students' needs and ensure that our school system has the resources necessary to support their growth and success. I am committed to working with my colleagues on the Council, the Board of Education, and all stakeholders to address these challenges and build a stronger, more equitable education system for all.”

