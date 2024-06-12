GlowTouch Named BPO of the Year at 2024 CCW Excellence Awards
Prestigious Award Highlights GlowTouch's Commitment to Innovation and Excellence in Customer Contact Solutions
Our journey has been driven by a desire to redefine customer service through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled dedication. We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from CCW.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlowTouch, a global leader in tech-enabled Customer Experience Outsourcing Solutions based in Louisville, Kentucky, today proudly announced that it was named BPO of the Year at this year’s CCW Excellence Awards. The awards strive to raise the standards of the contact center industry by honoring the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their exceptional contributions, creative ideas, and excellence across all facets of contact center operations.
“Our journey has been driven by a desire to redefine customer service through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled dedication. Being named BPO of the Year is a reflection of the collective effort, innovation, and commitment of our remarkable team,” said Vidya Ravichandran, CEO and Founder of GlowTouch. “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from CCW and will continue to advance the BPO industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation.”
GlowTouch has experienced tremendous growth with talented employees across a global footprint that includes 10 onshore, nearshore, and offshore locations. The company's continued focus on technological innovations, including advancements in AI, ensures it provides state-of-the-art solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive operational efficiency. Their global presence enables GlowTouch to deliver personalized and high-quality services to clients worldwide.
"Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 CCW Excellence Awards. This year’s winners have shown a relentless pursuit of excellence that showcases the very best of our profession, and we applaud their remarkable achievements,’ shared Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice.
The winners were announced on June 4 at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala hosted at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, the leading event series committed to catering to professionals within the customer contact industry. The global flagship event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of customer contact.
For more information on CCW Las Vegas or to register, visit: https://www.customercontactweek.com/.
About GlowTouch
As an AI and tech-enabled company, GlowTouch is dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences by leveraging the right people, channels, locations, processes, and technologies. Our personalized omnichannel contact center, back-office processing, and technology outsourcing solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of clients worldwide. As a certified NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), we take pride in our diverse workforce. Our commitment to operational excellence and high-touch engagement has earned us recognition from renowned organizations such as Everest Group, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and six-time inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, we have a global presence with onshore contact centers in Louisville, Miami, FL, and San Antonio, TX; nearshore centers in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and Montego Bay, Jamaica; and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about how we can help you achieve your business goals, visit www.glowtouch.com, or email Tammy Weinstein at tammy.weinstein@glowtouch.com.
About Customer Contact Week
Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 5,000 attendees, 245 solution providers, and over 250 expert speakers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com
About Customer Management Practice
The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/
