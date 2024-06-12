The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Sets Timetable For 12th Annual Awards

– The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) IATSE Local 706 has announced the timetable for the highly anticipated 12th Annual MUAHS Awards.

Nominations Will Be Unveiled on Dec. 10, 2024, and MUAHS Awards Ceremony Set for February 15, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) IATSE Local 706 has announced the highly anticipated 12th Annual MUAHS Awards timetable. This prestigious event, which honors outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater, will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

12th Annual MUAHS Awards Timeline:

Submissions Open For All Categories - Monday, Sept. 23, 2024

Submissions Close For All Entries - Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Nominations Voting Begins - Monday, Nov. 18, 2024,

Nominations Voting Closes - Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (PT)

Nominations Announced - Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024

Final Online Voting Begins - Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

Final Online Voting Closes - Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (PT)

Winners Announced at MUAHS Awards Gala. - Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025

*Dates subject to change

For more information on the MUAHS Awards and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit the official website at www.local706.org. Nominations for the 12th Annual MUAHS Awards will be announced on December 10th, and the winners will be revealed at the ceremony on February 15, 2025. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at submissions.muahs@gmail.com.

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 make-up and hair styling artisans in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and live theater. Local 706 honors a spectrum of outstanding achievements at its annual MUAHS Awards, publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops, and training for members to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING/TICKETS CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media • 310.207.4410, ext. 245 • MUAHSawards@IngleDodd.com

MUAHS AWARDS CONTACT:

Sue Cabral-Ebert • submissions.muahs@gmail.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada

cheri@publicity4all.com • andy@publicity4all.com • 818.760.8995

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • marley.wittuck@gmail.com