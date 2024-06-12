VPSA proposes measures on lost cargo at Cát Lái Port

VIETNAM, June 12 - HÀ NỘI — After receiving reports of lost cargo from businesses that had shipments leaving from Cát Lái Port, the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) sent a document to the Vietnam Maritime Administration and Saigon Newport Corporation for stricter supervision.

Specifically, VPSA said that it has received reports from its members about a shortage of pepper and coffee discovered at the destination port compared to the contracted amount.

The weight receipts at the factory and upon arrival at the port does not match, leading to suspicions of theft during the container's waiting period.

Five businesses have reported these incidents at Cát Lái Port.

Statistics indicate that the lost cargo volume ranges from 7-28 per cent at the port, where vessels experienced delays.

VSPA emphasises that the loss of goods not only inflicts direct financial losses on businesses, leading to compensation or contractual penalties, but also affects their future contracts.

On the other hand, the reputation and image of both individual businesses and Việt Nam as a whole are negatively impacted in the international market.

In response to concerns raised by member businesses, the association urges the Vietnam Maritime Administration and Saigon Newport Corporation to enhance supervision and implement necessary operational measures to ensure the safety of goods stored at the port.

The association urges action and collaboration to investigate the reported cases of lost cargo and provide written responses. If the incidents fall within the responsibilities of Cát Lái Port, VSPA recommends developing compensation plans for the lost goods.

VSPA is ready to provide support and hopes for a prompt resolution with the guidance of the Vietnam Maritime Administration and Saigon Newport Corporation, ensuring trust in port management and facilitating business exports. — VNS