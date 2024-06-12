Malaysia Mega Sale to start in mid-June

VIETNAM, June 12 -

KUALA LUMPUR — The 2024 Malaysia Mega Sale will run from June 15 to July 31, with leading retailers and shopping malls across the country offering discounts of up to 85 per cent, Tourism Malaysia has announced.

The tourism promotion programme with Mastercard as a key partner not only positions Malaysia as a premier shopping destination but also aims to revitalise the economy by spurring the accommodation, food and tourism industries.

It is supported by shopping mall operators, hotel associations, travel agencies, airlines, KTMB - Malaysia Largest Railway Company, and tourism industry players.

Nor Hayati Zainuddin, director of Tourism Malaysia in Vietnam, said the tourism industry, which is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, would benefit hugely from the Mega Sale campaign.

“Shopping is a significant part of the tourist experience, and offering exclusive deals and promotions will definitely enhance Malaysia's appeal as a premier shopping destination."

During the event, Tourism Malaysia in Vietnam in collaboration with Malaysia Airlines and online travel agencies Trip.com, Agoda.com and Traveloka.com will offer discounts of up to 30 per cent on accommodation in Malaysia and flight tickets between Viet Nam and Malaysian cities.

The travel period is from June 15 to March 31 next year. — VNS