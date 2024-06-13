Radtonics signs major 5G agreement with Australian infra company
Their deep industry knowledge and ability to deliver flexible, secure and cost-efficient private 5G solutions were key reasons for working with Radtonics”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radtonics, the private enterprise 5G challenger, announced one of its largest and most significant contracts to date. The company will set up and deliver private 5G networks with Prospecta Utilities, an innovative Australian company focused on delivering multiservice infrastructure solutions in the areas of connectivity and renewable energy.
— Mark Langdon, CEO Prospecta Utilities
In addition, the two companies have forged a long-term partnership. Radtonics, with its cutting-edge technology and deep knowledge, will play a pivotal role in Prospecta Utilities' infrastructure solutions as the latter expands into new industries and verticals.
"Digital transformation and new technology allow everything to be powered, connected, managed, tracked and optimized remotely. Whether it's factories using robotics, farms utilizing remote irrigation systems, or securing connected communities and hospitals, Prospecta Utilities makes that happen. In our context, Radtonics' competence and technology covering private 5G is vital, and I am pleased about the agreement and long-term collaboration we have entered", said Mark Langdon, CEO of Prospecta Utilities.
Prospecta Utilities is working with digital innovation to disrupt business models and infrastructure solutions, of which developing and installing private enterprise 5G networks is a key part. The first agreement between the two companies focuses on revolutionizing telco and communications in the residential area, where Prospecta Utilities will offer a real alternative to fiber-based solutions combined with an energy saving solution to resort-style residential developments across Australia.
Radtonics was chosen as partner, where numerous global private enterprise 5G alternatives were thoroughly evaluated. "The people and technology from Radtonics made the difference. Their deep industry knowledge and ability to deliver flexible, secure and cost-efficient private 5G solutions were key reasons for working with them", Mark Langdon comments.
Headquartered in Australia, Prospecta Utilities targets the home market, the wider Asian market, Europe, and the US. In that sense, the company mirrors Radtonics' global ambitions.
"We are thrilled about this new agreement and the opportunity to work alongside Prospecta Utilities in their quest to enable more industries and organizations to make the most of digitalization. The collaboration is another solid proof point of our competitive solution and how our industry-leading private enterprise grade 5G is the enabler", Patric Lind, CEO of Radtonics, commented.
About Prospecta Utilities
Prospecta Utilities Pty ltd. design, build, manage, monitor and maintain renewable energy and communications solutions for developers and asset owners in the multi-residential, retirement, commercial, retails, industrial, agricultural, sports, education and private health spaces. For more information, please visit https://www.prospectautilities.com/.
About Radtonics
Radtonics provides secure and powerful private wireless networks to maximise productivity with new applications and services. The company delivers performance-based and cost-effective solutions, enabled by strong innovation. Radtonics helps its customers in the digitalisation journey and creates value from 5G, Internet of Things and Cloud computing. This is made possible by a combination of a unique solution, highly experienced employees and a partner organisation. Radtonics is headquartered in Stockholm with offices in Melbourne, Sao Paulo and Lisbon. For more information, please visit https://www.RADTONICS.com/
For more information, please contact:
Patric Lind, CEO
Radtonics AB
+46 76 105 08 23
patric@radtonics.com