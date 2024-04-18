Boliden installs private 5G network from Radtonics for autonomous transports
The fact that Boliden chooses Radtonics as its industrial 5G partner in this strategically important project is a confirmation that our technology and knowledge meet the industry's requirements”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mining company Boliden has entered into an agreement with the challenger in 5G for the industrial market, Radtonics, regarding the creation of a private industrial 5G network. The agreement applies to Boliden's mine in Garpenberg, which is one of the world's most modern mines.
Among other things, the private 5G network will play an important role as a communication channel in a project for autonomous transport initiated at the mine. The project aims to develop new technology in autonomous transport.
Boliden is working strategically to use modern technology that automates processes, increases operational reliability and lays the foundation for long-term sustainable mining operations. By implementing Radtonics' industrial 5G network, the company adds an important component to that strategy.
Boliden chose Radtonics after a procurement process where several 4G and 5G options were evaluated. In the end, it was Radtonics' solution for private industrial 5G networks that best met Boliden's stringent requirements.
With Radtonic's solution, Boliden Garpenberg gets its own private network that is both easy and flexible to implement. A private 5G network provides better transparency in the network and facilitates monitoring and data utilisation.
Radtonics is a Swedish company with global ambitions that has developed a unique solution for private industrial networks for 5G. With their technology, the company develops and builds high-quality industrial networks in a simple, automated and cost-effective way. The agreement with Boliden is another important strategic step in the company's expansion.
We are of course very proud and look forward to a good cooperation with Boliden," says Patric Lind, CEO and co-founder of Radtonics.
About Radtonics
Radtonics provides secure and powerful private wireless networks to maximise productivity with new applications and services. The company delivers performance-based and cost-effective solutions, enabled by strong innovation. Radtonics helps its customers in the digitalisation journey and creates value from 5G, Internet of Things and Cloud computing. This is made possible by a combination of a unique solution, highly experienced employees and a partner organisation. Radtonics is headquartered in Stockholm with offices in Melbourne, Sao Paulo and Lisbon.
