Global Spiritual Leader Jagadguru Sai Maa to Present Le Langage de L'Amor, June 15-16, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium

Jagadguru Sai Maa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a profound offering, global spiritual leader, Jagadguru Sai Maa, will be leading a transformative program - Le Langage de L’Amour, June 15 -16 at Espace Lume, Chaussée de Boondael 32-36, 1050 Brussels, Belgium.

Recognized worldwide as an enlightened master, Sai Maa emphasizes that love is the essential ingredient for healing any wound, whether imagined or felt. "Participants in this program will discover how to harness the transformative power of love, enhancing their health and relationships, while embracing a new way of living rooted in compassion and profound unity," said Lucinda Hanover, Sai Maa's successor.

She noted that, "This marks a monumental event, aligning us with a new paradigm where people align with their deeper purpose, raise their consciousness, and humanity lives in harmony."

The weekend commences with an evening program, Enlightened Conversation with Jagadguru Sai Maa, on Friday, June 13, at 7:00 pm CET. Participants can engage with a global spiritual leader, asking questions and experiencing profound insights. This program is open to all ages and does not require participation in Le Langage de L’Amour.

A renowned healer and humanitarian, Sai Maa’s mission on the planet is for the personal and global awakening of humanity. Sai Maa holds the highly revered title of Jagadguru, the highest title in the Vedic tradition of India, and is the first woman to hold the title in the 2,700 years of the Vishnuswami lineage. She is known globally for her teachings which elevate individuals physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Sai Maa blends Eastern spiritual wisdom with Western therapeutic knowledge and energetic mastery.

For more information and registration for the Enlightened Conversation with Jagadguru Sai Maa, visit https://awakenedlife.love/language-love/

To register for Le Langage de L’Amour, visit https://awakenedlife.love/language-love/

Press interested in interviewing Sai Maa or covering the event may contact Edith Billups of the Gabriel Media Group at 240-731-0159 or email edith@thegabrielmediagroup.com.