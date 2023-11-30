Her Holiness Sai Maa to Offer Hundreds the Opportunity for Profound Transformation During Global Unity Gathering 2023

Spiritual Luminary Her Holiness Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi is Renown Globally for Her Transformative Teachings

Spiritual Luminary and Energetic Master Sai Maa Teaches Individuals to Transcend Their Limitations and Embrace Their Divinity

Maa is one of the most powerful spiritual masters on the planet and supports individuals to embrace their authentic selves, live consciously, and raise their vibration and frequency. "” — Lucinda Hanover, Sai Maa's Successor

MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds worldwide will descend on Marco Island, FL Dec. 14-17 where internationally renowned spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer individuals the opportunity for profound personal transformation.

During Global Unity Gathering 2023, Sai Maa will work with participants, in person and online, to raise their consciousness and expand their potential to discover and embrace their soul’s purpose. The interactive event features teachings, guided meditations, energy work and chanting with Sai Maa, in addition to talks by teachers and experts in various fields.

Sponsored by Awakened Life, the event will be held at the J.W. Marriott Hotel, 400 S. Collier Blvd. A highlight will be presentations by Rollin McCraty, Ph.D., director of research, at the Heart Math Institute, and Dr. Fabian Brotos, an expert on Dental Decoding.

Her Holiness Sai Maa holds the highly revered title of Jagadguru, the highest title in the Vedic tradition of India. Sai Maa is the first woman to hold the title in the 2,700 years of the Vishnuswami lineage. She is known globally for her teachings which elevate individuals physically, mentally emotionally, and spiritually. Sai Maa blends Eastern spiritual wisdom with Western therapeutic knowledge and energetic mastery.

“During this chaotic time when worldwide conflicts fill our daily lives, this is the perfect time to learn how to move beyond limitations and master our minds and emotions,” said Lucinda Hanover, Sai Maa’s successor. ”Maa is one of the most powerful spiritual masters on the planet and supports individuals to embrace their authentic selves, live consciously, and raise their vibration and frequency. The result is freedom and the ability to manifest one’s desires effortlessly.”

During the Global Unity Gathering, Sai Maa, a renowned healer and humanitarian, also will be working for humanity’s personal and global awakening. Many who have experienced her wisdom and teachings have attributed their accelerated spiritual growth to Sai Maa’s loving guidance, blessings and grace.

Global Unity Gathering 2023 will conclude with Sai Maa offering Public Darshan, an ancient practice of receiving blessings from an enlightened master. Darshan, a gifted event, will begin Dec. 17th at noon, EST. To register for the Global Unity Gathering 2023 and Darshan visit https://awakenedlife.love/global-unity-gathering-23/

Press interested in interviewing Sai Maa, or covering the event, may contact Edith Billups of the Gabriel Media Group at 240 731-0159.

