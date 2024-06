Senate Bill 1200 Printer's Number 1719

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - (P.L.177, NO.175), KNOWN AS THE ADMINISTRATIVE CODE OF

1929.

(II) SECTIONS 201, 202, 203, 204 AND 205 OF THE ACT

OF JULY 31, 1968 (P.L.769, NO.240), REFERRED TO AS THE

COMMONWEALTH DOCUMENTS LAW.

(III) SECTIONS 204(B) AND 301(10) OF THE ACT OF

OCTOBER 15, 1980 (P.L.950, NO.164), KNOWN AS THE

COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEYS ACT.

(IV) THE ACT OF JUNE 25, 1982 (P.L.633, NO.181),

KNOWN AS THE REGULATORY REVIEW ACT.

(2) THE DEPARTMENT'S AUTHORITY TO ADOPT TEMPORARY

REGULATIONS UNDER PARAGRAPH (1) SHALL EXPIRE SIX MONTHS AFTER

THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS PARAGRAPH. REGULATIONS ADOPTED

AFTER THIS PERIOD SHALL BE PROMULGATED AS PROVIDED BY LAW.

(3) THE TEMPORARY REGULATIONS PROMULGATED UNDER THIS

SUBSECTION SHALL MEET ALL THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:

(I) BE BASED ON CONSIDERATION OF FORMAL AND INFORMAL

INPUT FROM ALL STAKEHOLDERS.

(II) ESTABLISH REQUIREMENTS FOR DRIVER EDUCATION

INSTRUCTOR APPLICANTS THAT INCLUDE PASSAGE OF A MAXIMUM

50 MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTION EXAMINATION, EMBRACING

SUBJECT MATTER PERTINENT ONLY TO THE PENNSYLVANIA

DRIVER'S MANUAL PUBLISHED BY THE DEPARTMENT AND PROVIDE

APPLICANTS THREE OPPORTUNITIES TO PASS THE EXAMINATION

WITH A SCORE OF 70% WITHOUT NEEDING TO SUBMIT A NEW

APPLICATION.

(f) (G) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department-issued license." A verifiable document issued to

20240SB1200PN1719 - 4 -

